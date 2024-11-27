News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Trafalgar Theatres Launch 'Priority Live' Membership Scheme

By: Nov. 27, 2024
Trafalgar Theatres Launch 'Priority Live' Membership Scheme Image
Trafalgar Theatres – the theatre division of global entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment has announced PRIORITY LIVE, its new membership scheme, with new benefits for theatre fans across the UK and in the West End.  

The scheme is now live across all of Trafalgar's UK venues which include Churchill Theatre Bromley, New Theatre Cardiff, Lyceum Theatre Crewe, Orchard West and Orchard Theatre Dartford, Fareham Live, Glasgow Pavilion Theatre, G Live Guildford, Wycombe Swan Theatre, Trafalgar Theatre London, Cliffs Pavilion and Palace Theatre Southend-on-Sea, and Swindon Arts Centre and Wyvern Theatre Swindon.  

  

Membership benefits include:   

Priority booking, wherever possible: Subscribe to emails and you'll be the first to know about brand new shows heading to your local venue and get an exclusive booking period ahead of the general public.   

No transaction fee  

Ticket discounts on selected events: Priority Live offers the best priced tickets, no additional transaction fees, exclusive West End deals and 20% off our bars and restaurants.  

Flexible tickets: Can't make the date? No worries! You can transfer to an alternative date within the same run.   

20% off drinks at the bar  and 20% off restaurant or café : Just remember to bring your Priority Live membership card and show it before you pay!  

Plus, regular newsletters, 10% off West End theatre tickets via London Theatre Direct, and a dedicated members phone line.

Becky Pepper, Trafalgar Theatres Marketing Campaign Director, said: “We're delighted to introduce our brand-new UK venue wide membership scheme ‘Priority Live'. We felt it was essential to unite all current membership schemes under one roof, with our strong identity that customers know and trust, but most importantly with great membership benefits on offer for theatre and entertainment lovers across the country. 
 
“Our existing valued members will continue to enjoy all the perks they love, plus a whole lot more, and of course, we hope the scheme proves to be an attractive proposition to potential new members. If you're a regular theatregoer, then the benefits and savings of a membership scheme can be highly rewarding.” 

 
Priority Live membership is from £45 annually.  

 

To become a member, visit www.trafalgartickets.com and select your local UK Trafalgar Theatres venue.  



