Tour Dates Announced For Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER

New Adventures has announced extensive dates for 2020/21 UK and Ireland tour of Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!. International tour dates for 2021 to be announced shortly.

The tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Monday 16 November 2020 ahead of a Christmas Season at Sadler's Wells, London from Tuesday 8 December 2020 to Sunday 24 January 2021. The tour then continues until May 2021, visiting a total of 17 venues across the UK and Ireland. Full listings below.

The sweetest of all Matthew Bourne's treats returns for the first time in nine years; it's a Nutcracker! for all seasons. With family-sized helpings of Bourne's trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker! follows Clara's bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross' Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s.

Tchaikovsky's glorious score and Anthony Ward's delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne's dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this reinvented production for 2020.

Recipient of the 2019 Special Olivier Award, Sir Matthew Bourne and New Adventures have produced some of the most successful dance productions of the last two decades. A truly national dance-theatre touring company and one of Britain's leading exporters of dance internationally, their productions include Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Edward Scissorhands and most recently Matthew Bourne's acclaimed re-imagining of Romeo and Juliet.

New Adventures is a national portfolio organisation supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

Tour Dates

Monday 16 November - Saturday 21 November 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020

The Lowry, Salford Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 December - Saturday 5 December

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin Https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 December 2020 - Sunday 24 January 2021

Sadler's Wells Theatre, London Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale Now

Press Performances: Friday 11 December Evening And Saturday 12 December Matinee

Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 30 January 2021

New Victoria Theatre, Woking Www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

On Sale 3 March 2020

Tuesday 2 February - Saturday 6 February 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes Www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale 3 March 2020

Tuesday 9 February - Saturday 13 February 2021

The Hippodrome, Birmingham Www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale 27 April 2020

Tuesday 16 February - Saturday 20 February 2021

Theatre Royal, Norwich Www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 23 February - Saturday 27 February 2021

The Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol Www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

On Sale 3 March 2020

Tuesday 2 March - Saturday 6 March 2021

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford Www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

On Sale 16 March 2020

Tuesday 9 March - Saturday 13 March 2021

Liverpool Empire Http://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale 3 March 2020

Tuesday 16 March - Saturday 20 March 2021

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury Www.marlowetheatre.com

On Sale 23 March 2020

Tuesday 23 March - Saturday 27 March 2021

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff Www.wmc.org.uk

On Sale 20 March 2020

Tuesday 30 March - Saturday 3 April 2021

The Mayflower, Southampton Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 6 April - Saturday 10 April 2021

Theatre Royal, Nottingham Www.trch.co.uk

On Sale 14 April

Tuesday 20 April - Saturday 1 May 2021

Theatre Royal, Newcastle Www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 4 May - Saturday 8 May 2021

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Www.capitaltheatres.com/

On Sale 27 April 2020





