Torben Betts's MURDER IN THE DARK Will Be Available on Original Online

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A filmed version of Torben Betts' ghostly stage thriller Murder in the Dark, starring TV and stage favourites Tom Chambers and Susie Blake, and directed by Philip Franks, will be available exclusively from Original Theatre's digital streaming platform Original Online. Original Online Members, both new and existing, get an exclusive month of early access to watch, starting from Friday 26 April 2024 at 5pm, before the film goes on general release from 24 May.

Murder in the Dark also features Rebecca Charles (The Dresser), Jonny Green (It's a Sin), Owen Oakeshott (Witness for the Prosecution) and Laura White (Doctors), Sasha Brooks and Cameron Falconar.

Tom Chambers said: “This newly written play by the brilliant Torben Betts exceeded all our expectations, and one in particular being the amazing reaction from the theatre going public. We couldn't have wished for a better response, so this is a real treat to have Murder in The Dark available online for anyone wishing to revisit all the plot twists and to give theatre a wider opportunity for anyone who missed it! Our film director Tristan McShepherd did an outstanding job capturing the play's intricacies and texture. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did telling the story.”

What happens when the lights go out? It's New Year's Eve, when a car crash on a deserted road brings famous but troubled singer Danny Sierra and his dysfunctional family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. From the moment they arrive, a sequence of inexplicable events begin to occur…and then the lights go out. As the tension rises and deeply buried secrets come to light, nothing is quite as it seems.

From the mind of acclaimed writer Torben Betts and produced by the award-winning Original Theatre, in partnership with Trafalgar Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals, Murder in The Dark was filmed exclusively by Tristan McShepherd (Jekyll & Hyde, Birdsong Online, Apollo 13) for Original Online at Southend Palace Theatre during the play's world premiere UK and Ireland tour.

To watch Murder in the Dark, visit Original Online: originaltheatre.com/productions/murder-in-the-dark.