Tony Blackburn To Take Audiences Back To The Golden Era Of Pop at Parr Hall

Legendary DJ Tony Blackburn will be transporting audiences back to the era where he made his name when he once again presents Sounds of the 60s.

Tony is going back on tour due to popular demand and he is returning to Parr Hall on 9 February.

The presenter will be joined by the 'Sounds of the 60s All Star Band and Singers' for an evening of pure classics from the most loved decade.

The show will also feature stories and memories from the 60s with Tony drawing on his own experiences from the era that made him and defined him

He was one of the defiant broadcasters on Radio Caroline - a pirate station that broadcast on international waters as a way of getting around the BBC's monopoly on radio.

Then when the Beeb adopted a 'if we can't beat them' attitude, Tony was famously the first voice on BBC Radio 1 when it launched in September 1967. He stayed in the job of breakfast show DJ for almost six years.

Looking back with affection at a decade of memories, Sounds of the 60s is almost like a live version of his current BBC Radio 2 show.

The 79-year-old's first-hand accounts of the music industry back then continue to fascinate as more than a million people tune in each week to hear him talk about the stars of the golden decade of pop.

Tony said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that the Sounds of the 60s live tour has proved so popular and that we're in a position to extend the run. It's proof that the music of the 60s is as loved now as it was back then."

Tony Blackburn's Sounds of the 60s returns to Parr Hall on Thursday, 9 February. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.

