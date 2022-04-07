Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Felton to Play Guy Fawkes in THE GUNPOWDER PLOT

The multi-sensory show opens 20th May in Tower Vaults at the Tower of London

Tom Felton (who first found fame playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series and is about to tread the boards in 2:22 in the West End) is set to play Guy Fawkes London's biggest new attraction - The Gunpowder Plot.

Tom leads a digital cast of over 50 including Gary Beadle, Taqi Nazeer, Michelle Asante and Ash Rizi to bring history to life alongside over 20 live actors create a truly hybrid theatrical experience.

The Gunpowder Plot opens 20th May in Tower Vaults at the Tower of London, in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces. This multi-sensory adventure is written by Olivier nominee Danny Robins and Creative Direction by stage director and multi-BAFTA award-nominated games performance director Hannah Price.

'THE GUNPOWDER PLOT' is a seamless integration of immersive theatre and virtual reality where live actors, the latest in digital technology and a cavalcade of multi-sensory special effects combine to allow audiences to step back in time to 1605. Here audiences don't just witness the action, they play an ever-active role in one of the greatest stories in British history. The guests' mission: go undercover, infiltrate the plotters and become part of history's most daring conspiracy.

Tickets are on general sale now at www.gunpowderimmersive.com

