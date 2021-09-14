Toby Jones Joins the Cast Of DR SCHNITZLER'S CASEBOOK

Bafta & Olivier winner Toby Jones has been announced to lead the cast for Dr Schnitzler's Casebook, a specially commissioned stage production to launch Jewish Book Week's 70th anniversary celebrations.

The exclusive performance will take place at London's Kings Place on Saturday 2 October at 8pm. Directed by Tristram Powell(Talking Heads) and produced by Honor Borwick(The Favourite), the annual staged readings have become a highlight of London's oldest literary festival. Previous productions have focused on writers including Arthur Miller,Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, Harold Pinter and Dorothy Parker, with casts including Alison Steadman, Eleanor Bron and Celia Imrie.

Dr Schnitzler's Casebook looks at the life and work of fin de siècle Viennese author and dramatist Arthur Schnitzler, whose novella Dream Story became Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and whose plays Reigen and The Vast Domain were reworked by David Hare and Tom Stoppard as The Blue Room and Undiscovered Country.

Uncle Vanya and Detectorists Star Jones will play Schnitzler, with former Equity president and National Theatre veteran Malcolm Sinclairas the narrator. All other roles will be performed by RADA graduate Florence Dobson, Ilan Goodman (The Imitation Game) & RSC regular Edward Bennett.

The evening is part of Jewish Book Weekend, three days of events ahead of the full 70thannual festival in March. Speakers over the weekend include Jonathan Coe, Dara Horn, Bernard-Henri Levy, Jonathan Coe, Elif Shafak and Alan Yentob. For more information and to book visit jewishbookweek.com.