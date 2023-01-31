Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL

Working with artists across five continents, The Wall is a real-time, unscripted conversation between performers who cannot travel to Bristol.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Tobacco Factory Theatres Break Down Borders With New International Production Of THE WALL

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres have joined forces with Madrid's Fundación Teatro de La Abadia to produce a new theatre experience that brings together performers from all over the world.

Working with artists across five continents, The Wall is a real-time, unscripted conversation between performers who cannot travel to Bristol due to borders, laws and other barriers.

The Wall will run at Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol from Wednesday 22nd to Friday 24th of February following its world-premiere in Madrid, It will feature two performers from different countries who will meet live on screen from their homes. While in Bristol, live on stage, two further performers will be interpreting their encounter and stories, which aim to shed a light on the issues which are keeping them apart.

Each night different international performers will experience a fresh encounter with the live actors on stage in Bristol, sparking a new relationship and a new adventure at each performance.

The brainchild of Spanish theatre-maker Juan Ayala, The Wall will be an exploration of how intimacy and solidarity can be nurtured across thousands of miles of distance, defying the forces and the discourses that divide us.

A co-production between Tobacco Factory Theatres and Fundación Teatro de La Abadia Madrid and funded by The British Council, Juan Ayala says of his new production:

"This is a very ambitious project working with a creative and production team situated across the globe. We have 7 collaborators working remotely from Palestine, Iraq, Morocco, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Lebanon and Poland. The Madrid cast includes performers based in Guinea Ecuatorial and Lebanon and our cast for Bristol are from Iraq, France, Moldova and the UK."

Speaking about the performances itself, Ayala says: "The Wall is a conversation, it's an attempt to create a collective understanding of how to co-exist in the same space, and the same territories. We're navigating the fact that we haven't been in the same room together and we've discovered that being vulnerable doesn't always mean being fragile."

Executive Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres, David Dewhurst says: "This is an incredibly timely and topical production as we explore the many and conflicting reasons why borders and barriers are keeping people apart. We're particularly excited to be collaborating with international partners Teatro Abadia in Madrid and artists across the globe on this project. We are also very grateful to the British Council for their kind support in helping to make this production happen."

The Wall runs at Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol from Wednesday 22nd to Friday 24th of February. Tickets start from £12 and are available online at www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com or by calling the box office on 0117 902 0344.




Geoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in March Photo
Geoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in March
For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour. Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.
Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall Photo
Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall
Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are once again teaming up for an evening of chart-topping hits and 90s and 00s nostalgia.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO
All new  rehearsal photos have been released for Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.
Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! Photo
Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY!
Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, Deborah McAndrews' adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Sottopaga? Non si paga!. Mercury Theatre Creative Director Ryan McBryde directs Joseph Alessi (Jack), Olatunji Ayofe (Lewis), Laura Doddington (Anthea), Tesni Kujore (Maggie) and Marc Pickering (Constable/ Sergeant/Undertaker/Pops).

More Hot Stories For You


Geoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in MarchGeoff Norcott Brings New UK Tour to Worthing in March
January 31, 2023

For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour. Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DOPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO
January 30, 2023

All new  rehearsal photos have been released for Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.
Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY!Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY!
January 30, 2023

Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, Deborah McAndrews' adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Sottopaga? Non si paga!. Mercury Theatre Creative Director Ryan McBryde directs Joseph Alessi (Jack), Olatunji Ayofe (Lewis), Laura Doddington (Anthea), Tesni Kujore (Maggie) and Marc Pickering (Constable/ Sergeant/Undertaker/Pops).
PERSON SPEC Comes to Alphabetti TheatrePERSON SPEC Comes to Alphabetti Theatre
January 30, 2023

Disguised as a corporate recruitment event, Person Spec is a participatory performance piece that  invites audience members to be an active and essential part of a looming first job interview.
Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Announces 2023 ProgrammeGuildford Fringe Theatre Company Announces 2023 Programme
January 30, 2023

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's Managing Director Charlotte Wyschna and Founder Nick Wyschna will present a packed programme of shows and events in 2023, including Guildford Fringe Festival which celebrates its 10th birthday this summer. 
share