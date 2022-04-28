Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO and A SUBSTITUTE FOR LIFE at Brighton Fringe, Wells Festival and Buxton Fringe

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Tim Hardy is bringing two lauded works to three vibrant festivals this summer. Hardy is bringing The Trials of Galileo and A Substitute for Life to the Brighton Fringe, Wells Festival and Buxton Fringe from May - July 2022.

Both one man shows will be performed by Tim Hardy at Rotunda Theatre and are travelling to all three festivals from May- July 2022.

Tim Hardy's outstanding stage career includes work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, title roles in Macbeth, Peer Gynt, and a leading role in the original London production of Fiddler on the Roof. He has appeared in popular TV shows playing David Manners in EastEnders and Arthur Taylor in Oscar Wilde and films The Duellists, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Marat/Sade. Tim is shortly to appear as Father Pietra in Dangerous Liaisons for Starz. He has been an Associate Teacher at RADA since 1994.

Tim Hardy said: " I've been performing Nic Young's text, 'The Trials of Galileo' since 2009, and we have created interest and debate - sometimes heated! - wherever we've gone. Galileo is one of the most fascinating 'outsiders' in history, and his story continues to enthral a modern audience because everything he faced, the moral choices he had to make, are as relevant to our society now as they ever were.

In Simon Brett's A Substitute for Life, we have a man driven to his ultimate tragedy because he could not withstand the particular cruelty of his Victorian upbringing. A man who would have lived a peaceful, normal life, had he not been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Something that could happen to any one of us."

Tim is performing The Trials of Galileo at Brighton Fringe on 12 & 13 May @ 6.15pm, 14 May & 15 May @ 4.45pm. He is also performing A Substitute for Life @ 7.45pm on 21 & 22 May. Tickets £12/£10

The Trials of Galileo then moves to Wells Festival @ 6pm on 9 & 10 July. Tickets £15/£12

At the Buxton Fringe Tim is performing Trials of Galileo @ 6pm on 21 July & 4.30pm on 23 July and A Substitute for Life @ 6pm on 22 July & 4.30pm on 24 July. Tickets £12/£10