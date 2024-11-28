Three Choirs From Merseyside and Halton Unite For Unique Christmas Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three choirs from Merseyside and Halton will come together to give a lively pop Christmas musical concert not to be missed this December.

The H’arts and Voices Choir, Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre Choir and The Mersey Voices Choir will perform at The Foundry, Widnes on Thursday 19 December 2024.

Presented by Torrid Star Productions, the choirs will join special guests including choir director Jay McWinen, for a brilliant night of music that all the family will enjoy.

From Christmas songs to pop classics, songs from musicals and much more, get ready to sing along and enjoy an incredible night of music.

Refreshments will also be available at the event.

There are limited tickets available on the door and it is advised to book online in advance to guarantee entry.

See a promo for the event here.

Photo credit: Torrid Star Productions

