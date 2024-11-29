Theatres Trust Secures Further Funding From The Linbury Trust For Small Grants Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatres Trust, the national advisory and advocacy body for theatres, has secured a further three years of funding from The Linbury Trust for its Small Grants Programme.

The funding, which totals £450,000, will see The Linbury Trust continue its relationship as the primary funder of Theatres Trust’s Small Grants Programme until 2028. The programme funds not-for-profit theatres, supporting projects designed to

Following an initial pilot programme in 2021, The Linbury Trust committed to three years’ funding from 2022-2025. To date, the scheme has supported more than 100 theatres across the UK including Citizens Theatre, Glasgow; Eden Court, Inverness, Hackney Theatre, London; Liverpool’s Royal Court; Rich Mix, London; Theatr Brycheiniog, Powys; York Theatre Royal; and YouthAction Northern Ireland, Belfast.

Projects funded have included installing Changing Places toilets, fixing leaky roofs, upgrading to energy efficient lighting and installing immersive technology equipment to broadcast performances.

Joshua McTaggart, Theatres Trust Director, comments, The Small Grants Programme has already supported so many fantastic theatres across the country, so I’m delighted that our partnership with The Linbury Trust will continue. This will enable more theatres to carry out vital projects, to help secure their futures and provide better service to their communities.

Stuart Hobley, The Linbury Trust Director comments, These small grants have proven time and again to have a big impact for local theatres, and the people they serve. We’re pleased to continue supporting Theatres Trust, and their deep care for the sector, together improving the resilience and sustainability of theatres we know and love.

The final round of the existing scheme is currently open with a deadline of 17 January 2025. The Small Grants Programme will reopen for applications with revised guidelines in February with a deadline in June 2025.

