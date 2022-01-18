Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces New Productions For 2022 Spring/Summer Season

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces new productions for spring/summer:

Burn It Down (19 April - 5 May 2022): A series of six newly commissioned script-in-hand performances about urgent political issues. Each piece will be a stand-alone scrutiny, calling out injustice and interrogating the systems that wield power.

Ballet Black: Double Bill (11 - 21 May 2022): For their return to Theatre Royal Stratford East, Ballet Black present two new works. The first is a piece for the full company by acclaimed South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma (Vuyani Dance Theatre), featuring an original score by Michael 'Mikey J' Asante (Boy Blue). The second ballet on the bill is directed by Ballet Black's Founder and Artistic Director, Cassa Pancho, featuring choreography created by her and the Company. The piece explores the struggles and inspiration behind the formation of this award-winning company twenty years ago, through a series of vignettes.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World (15 Jun - 17 Jul 2022): Theatre Royal Stratford East welcomes the brand new kickass-pirational pop musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World. Celebrated dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and Number 1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Kylie Minogue) adapt suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst's award-winning picture book with music by Miranda Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Beth Ditto).

Tickets for these newly announced shows go on sale to access bookers and Theatre Royal Stratford East Members at noon on Tuesday 18 January, and on general sale at noon on Thursday 20 January.

Previously announced spring/summer productions include:

After the End (25 Feb - 26 March 2022): Dennis Kelly's bitingly dark comedy will launch the spring/summer season with a new production by director Lyndsey Turner. The resilience of colleagues Mark and Louise is put to the test when they find themselves in a fallout shelter following a nuclear attack with only two weeks of supplies.

SLAMbition (30 March 2022): A brand-new monologue slam-style competition putting a spotlight on the incredible range of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that exists in the arts. In association with Ramps on the Moon, Artists will perform two monologues in front of an invited audience of leading industry creatives including directors, casting agents and casting directors as well as the chance to win an exciting package of prizes. Deadline for applications has been extended to Saturday 29 January. A video introduction to SLAMbition by Tabby Lamb, with captions and BSL can be found here: www.stratfordeast.com/whats-on/all-shows/slambition.

Tickets for After The End are now on sale.

Speaking about her new season at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Artistic Director Nadia Fall said:

"Listening to our audiences there has been a huge appetite for congregation and debate around the most urgent political and social issues affecting all our lives. Burn it Down is very much a response to that: short, sharp, dramas from some of the most talented writers of the moment. I'm expecting lively conversations in the bar post show.

Alongside that we have all felt the need to be uplifted and entertained. The beautiful and ever popular work of Ballet Black and the absolute knock out new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World are a total antidote to drudgery, and I defy anyone not to leave on a cloud.

After The End is a masterclass in storytelling, with dazzlingly dark twists and turns, it's pure theatre. This season is designed to be electric and life affirming, there is nothing softly softly about it."

Theatre Royal Stratford East also announce two projects as part of their celebrated Learning and Participation programme this spring/summer:

Future Leaders: Stratford East is launching a brand-new initiative, Future Leaders. The programme is for East London-based 16-25-year-olds who are interested in learning about different types of leadership, how cultural organisations are run, and want to have their say in the future of our creative industries.

Young Company 2022 (28 - 30 Jul 2022): Stratford East's 21/22 Young Company are currently devising a brand-new production with Director Toby Clarke and Writer Sophie Ellerby, to be performed at Stratford East. Current Young Company members: Grace Coulson-Harris, Taliyah Defreitas-Smith, Jade Franks, Morgan Hilaire, Rees Jenkins, Junior Kapesi-Tuku, Pelé Kelland-Beau, Bibi MacDougall, Mariama Mansary, Karl Markey-Lee, David Olaniregun, and Moussa Samba.