Theatre Industry Charity Single Launched By Rose Bruford College Student Christian Powlesland

Final year Rose Bruford College BA (Hons) Actor Musicianship student Christian Powlesland, has enlisted the help of fellow students, alumni and staff to perform and record a charity single he has written in support of the Acting for Others charity and the NHS.

After writing 'Leave on a Light' for another project, Christian decided to record it as a single to support his chosen charities. He then reached out to the college community to put together a huge virtual choir of over 70 members for the powerful climax of the song.

Christian said:

"The song is the culmination of five weeks work and has been my creative lifeline during lock-down. I needed to record as many voices as I could for the climax of the song, so I reached out to the Bruford community via social media. The final result was far bigger and more beautiful than I ever expected, and I couldn't be more grateful to everyone who got involved."

"I've chosen to split the donations between two charities - firstly to Acting for Others, an incredible campaign that supports performers and theatre workers in need (now, more than ever.) Secondly, to the wonderful and courageous NHS, without whom we would be in an even darker place than we currently stand."

Donations can be made via the Leave on a Light Crowdfunder page. Donations of £3 or more can receive an audio download of the song, whilst donations of £5 or more can receive the video and audio download.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You