Theatre East’s 5x5 Drama Series Returns With Five New Plays

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Theatre East's 5X5 Drama Series will return next week with five new short plays, each exploring what it means to rebuild in today's world. It's about rebirth and revival. It's about what we hold onto, what we let go of, and how we find a way forward. Performed back-to-back at Court Square Theater in Long Island City, the 2026 edition offers an up-close, unadorned experience of storytelling at its most immediate.

Founded in 2016, the 5X5 Drama Series began as a way to bring theatre beyond the footlights, into breweries, rooftops, taverns, and other unexpected spaces, offering audiences an immersive, accessible encounter with new work. Since moving into the theater in 2021, the series has retained that same spirit of intimacy and ingenuity, keeping production minimal and the focus squarely on the story.

'Theater is one of the places where we come together to make sense of the world,' said Judson Jones, Theatre East Artistic Director. 'We sit in the same room, share a story, laugh, grieve, and recognize something of ourselves in one another. At a time when so much feels fractured, that act of coming together feels like a small but essential way of rebuilding.' Acclaimed actor and playwright Tim Blake Nelson has also recognized the importance of new work and the artists creating it, saying of Theatre East's commitment, 'With groundbreaking productions of new plays...we must consider them theatre's best hope.'

This year's lineup includes:

Eucalyptus and Marina the Really Great Wizard Need Some Rest

Written by Roni Ragone

Directed by Alexei Brusiloff

Featuring Kelsey Sheppard and Kat Warnusz-Steckel

Good Work

Co-written by Mark Briggs and Carlton Norris

Directed by Jeffrey Whitted

Featuring Christie Farrell, Matthew Napoli, and Lukas Poost

Goodbye Porter, Hello Dolly

Written and performed by Oliver Palmer

Directed by Annabel Capper

Featuring Dani Foster and Elizabeth Jarrett

Happy Birthday, Mum

Written and performed by Mila Besson Galimberti

Directed by Christa Kimlicko Jones

Featuring Benedetta Spinetti and Kelsey Sheppard

Claremont

Written by Chapman Hyatt

Directed by Judson Jones

Featuring Nathaniel Meek and Doug Sheppard

Performances run October 15-24 at Theatre East's artistic home, Court Square Theater, located at 44-02 23rd Street in Long Island City. Tickets are available on a suggested-donation basis, reflecting Theatre East's ongoing commitment to making theatre accessible to all.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 58 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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