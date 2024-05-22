The Yard Reveals New Show By Selina Thompson and a Series of Live Drafts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Yard Theatre has announced a series of shows coming up. Learn more about them here!

Award-winning artist Selina Thompson (salt; Royal Court, BBC) takes centre stage with the highly anticipated premiere of Twine, from 30 August to 21 September (Press Night: 3 September). Alongside this, a series of Live Drafts in July and August offer a unique glimpse into the future of theatre. Live Drafts will see audiences witnessing new work in development, fostering a connection between the artist and the audience during the creative process.

Inspired by a true story, Twine is a show haunted by Stuart Hall, bell hooks, Kat Slater (yes, that one from Eastenders) and Medea (yes, that Greek woman scorned). Taboos will be broken. Yearnings and desires will grow deeper—richer and riskier—than we ever could have imagined.

Meet Fragment, Sapling and Crone,they will take the Writer on a journey showing us all what our families are and all they could be. Set in a forest of bloody eggs, ghost family members, vaudeville politicians and broken TVs, this is a twisted liberation. A story of how one shattering moment can transform multiple family trees for generations to come.

Twine is inspired by a true story. A shattered promise sparks an unconventional theatrical journey delving deep into the complexities of adoption, using a fantastical folkloric narrative to explore and reevaluate the true meaning of family.

“I don't want to make an adoption show! Too private, too personal, too intimate, too triggering, too scary, and too many ramifications you can't control!”

The Writer has broken this promise; this show is the consequence.

Selina Thompson said, “I'm so excited to bring Twine to The Yard, having spent time developing and nurturing the show since our sharing at The Yard last year. Staging the work in front of a generous, responsive audience has been such a key part of shaping it, and I'm really delighted to build on that with director Jennifer Tang and the creative team. It's the company's first show as part of the Arts Council of England's National Portfolio - we can't wait!”

Live Drafts is a series of works in development by seasoned artists. Renowned artists including Temi Wilkey, Frankie Thompson, Made in China, and In Bed With My Brother will test and refine their latest work in front of a live audience. New shows will explore themes of self-empowerment, feminist reclamation, and navigating the gig economy and dogs. This initiative echoes the journey of Selina Thompson's, whose sold-out Live Draft of Twine last year paved the way for her full-scale production premiering this Autumn at The Yard, before touring nationally.

The Yard Theatre champions live exploration, believing that new theatre thrives not just on creation, but also on interaction. Live Drafts provides a platform for artists to test their works in front of audiences, receiving invaluable feedback that shapes and strengthens their work.

The Yard Theatre's Artistic Director Jay Miller said, “Selina Thompson is one of the most exciting and innovative artists working in the UK today. Their body of work has consistently wowed audiences with its bravery and uniqueness. This production of Twine started as a Live Draft at The Yard in 2023 to support Selina's scaling up of their work. Twine is a story about how to be a daughter when the State is your parent, and it'll be told in a totally unique way.

I am also thrilled that so many exciting artists are going to be presenting their new work as part of a season of Live Drafts. We know all of this work is going to wow audiences -come and get an early peek before it hits the Big Time.”

The Yard embraces a bespoke development process for new theatre, tailoring its approach to each artist's needs and vision. Some works need a series of workshops to flourish, while others benefit from early audience engagement. This flexibility ensures every idea receives the nurturing environment it needs to thrive.

With its unwavering dedication to artist development, a bold new vision for the future, and an upcoming series of shows brimming with potential, The Yard Theatre stands poised to continue its journey as a leading voice in birthing and developing the future of theatre.

