The World's Most Dangerous Magic Show Starring Richard Cadell Comes To Wolverhampton

This Halloween, prepare to be dazzled, petrified and astounded: the world's most dangerous magic show X-TREME MAGIC is coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Monday 31 October starring Richard Cadell, who gave audiences a taste of his mind blowing act in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's 2018 pantomime Sleeping Beauty!

Produced by Shone Productions, this is a modern-day spectacle of magic and illusion like no other you've seen before - NO rabbits are being pulled out of hats on this tour, folks!

Created in Las Vegas and rehearsed over a period of two years, X-TREME MAGIC has been designed to shock and thrill. With death-defying, edge-of-your-seat stunts, sensational stage illusions, daredevil escapology, and mind-blowing magic, audiences will leave with minds boggled for weeks to come.

Starring Master Illusionist Richard Cadell, he will be joined by a full supporting cast including Britain's Got Talent winner - Richard Jones, from Penn & Teller's 'Fool Us' - John Archer, International award-winning quick-change artiste - Solange Kardinaly, making his first ever UK debut - Internationally Acclaimed Manipulator - Arkadio José, as well as fire artists, speciality acts and dancers.

With a cast of the world's most renowned illusionists and magicians, audiences up and down the country will be equally astonished as they are terrified as they watch motorcycles appear from nowhere, escape attempts from a straitjacket whilst hung from a burning rope, and Russian Roulette being played with sticks of Dynamite. You might just want to bring a cushion to hide behind!

Producer James Shone said: "I am delighted to be touring X-TREME MAGIC across the UK this autumn. The show has been created in Las Vegas and promises to be one of the finest productions there is. We have some of the leading magicians and illusionists in the industry who have all helped to create a remarkable production. I'm certain you won't want to miss it!"

This show is simply not to be missed!

Tickets for X-TREME MAGIC on Monday 31 October are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.