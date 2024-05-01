THE LAST TIME I SAW CALEIGH London Dates Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slumber Party Productions, a new international theatre company focusing on Queer stories, has announced the official world premiere of their play, The Last Time I Saw Caileigh, which began development at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2022 and had a highly successful workshop in NYC at the start of the year.

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh is a dark, funny and heartfelt one-act play that explores queer erasure through the lens of an unsolved mystery. When Caileigh Richardson goes missing, the three people closest to them point fingers at one another, and at the ever elusive “system”, as they recount their last few days with Caileigh and try to uncover what happened to them. It asks questions about gender, who we hold accountable for injustice... and fish sex changes.

THE COMPANY

Victoria Sasso (they/them)- Caileigh, Co-Creator

Victoria Sasso is a queer, non-binary actor and theatre maker. In their original work, they use a collaborative devising process to generate material through physical and text-based improvisations. As an actor, they have worked across the U.S. and U.K. in Shakespeare, Musical Theatre and national tours. Most recently, Victoria worked on Peacock's The Continental: From The World of John Wick. They split their time between NYC and London, where they recently completed a Master of Arts in Theatre Lab, one of the only postgraduate acting degrees in the UK with an emphasis on creating new work. Victoria also holds a BFA in Acting from California State University, Fullerton. www.victoriasasso.com

Harun Ćehović (he/him)- Faruk, Co-Creator

Harun Cehovic hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts Sarajevo with a Bachelor's degree in Acting and recently completed his Master's degree in Theatre Lab at RADA. Harun has acted in several plays with the National Theater Sarajevo and has also appeared in short and feature films across Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, and Italy. The short film he produced and wrote, "Finchley Lane,” opened the OFF Film Festival in Sarajevo this year.

Helen Percival (she/her)- Maureen, Co-Creator

Helen Percival trained at RADA and is an actor, poet, singer and theatre maker. She has performed in numerous theatre productions and recently wrote and acted in her first short film ‘Yellow Roses'. She was nominated for the Spotlight Prize and has been described as ‘an impressive character actor' by the British Theatre Guide. Prior to training as an actor, she studied Anthropology at Durham University and worked as a broadcast journalist in London and Paris, covering international breaking news stories.

Matthias Moret (he/they)- Maxime, Co-Creator

Matthias Moret is a London based French actor and theatre maker. After completing a Masters in acting and theatre Making at RADA, they collaborated on the new piece of writing "The Last Time I Saw Caileigh", alongside developing their first solo piece "SpitIn My Face". As a queer maker, Matthias wants to portray stories and issues that the LGBTQIA+ community face, and to broaden their representation.

Tickets

THE COCKPIT: https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/the_last_time_i_saw_caileigh

Box Office: 02072582925

Standard tickets are £11.30 and Concessionary rates are available for £7.18 (incl. booking fees)

BARON'S COURT: https://www.baronscourttheatre.com/caileigh

Box Office: 07833913760

Standard tickets are £15 and Concessionary rates are available for £10

