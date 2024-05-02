JUDY & LIZA Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dazzling and heart-warming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, is stepping out on a UK tour this month at venues across the UK.

Captivating audiences for over a decade, Judy & Liza will embark on a tour in May and June 2024 visiting venues in Manchester, Abergavenny, Cardiff, Runcorn, Middlesborough, Alnwick, Chequer Mead, Shrewsbury, New Brighton and Leeds.

Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions; created and written by West End performer Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli; with Francis Goodhand as musical director.

Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they belt out timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.

The incredible talents of two of the biggest names in Hollywood showbusiness – mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli – are reunited thanks to this sensational musical experience. This dazzling production tells the turbulent tale of the stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert. Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza's most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.

Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Emma's acting career began at the age of nine when she toured the UK in the title role of Annie. She later headed to London to join the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, however she left before completing the course as she was offered a part in the tour of Les Miserables performing in Dublin and Edinburgh. Emma's West End roles have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. Television roles include Emmerdale, Nice Guy Eddie, Shameless, Hollyoaks, Brookside, and Second Coming.

Helen is widely known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. However, Helen is no stranger to portraying Judy Garland having previously played the title role in the West End musical Judy! at The Arts Theatre in London. Her extensive theatre roles have included Mistress Quickly in Merry Wives and Goneril in King Lear for Northern Broadsides, directed by Sir Jonathan Miller; Mari Hoff in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Hull Truck and UK Tour); and Shirley Valentine. Helen's TV credits include Brookside, Meterosexuality, Family Affairs, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Mrs Wigan in three seasons of Downton Abbey.

Producer Bill Elms commented: “We are thrilled to announce another UK outing of the sensational musical Judy & Liza, it's a show very close to my heart as I worked on the very first run over 12 years ago. We can promise audiences an entertaining and memorable experience, with some fantastic music from two incredible Hollywood icons in this captivating show.”

Writer and actress Emma Dears added: “I am really excited to be taking Judy and Liza's emotional and iconic story back on the road. Whether you're a fan of Judy or Liza, or both, their story is unique. The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right. Join us for an evening with the mother and daughter who really did put the ‘show' into showbiz.”

Tour Dates

HOPE MILL THEATRE - MANCHESTER

Tue 28 May–Sun 2 June – times vary.

Website: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

BOROUGH THEATRE – ABERGAVENNY

Fri 7 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk

WALES MILLENIUM CENTRE - CARDIFF

Sat 8 June - 3.30pm & 8.30pm

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

THE BRINDLEY THEATRE - RUNCORN

Thu 13 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.thebrindley.org.uk

MIDDLESBROUGH THEATRE

Fri 14 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

ALNWICK PLAYHOUSE

Sat 15 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

CHEQUER MEAD THEATRE – EAST GRINSTEAD

Thu 20 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.chequermead.co.uk

THEATRE SEVERN – SHREWSBURY

Sat 22 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.theatresevern.co.uk

FLORAL PAVILION – NEW BRIGHTON

Fri 28 June – 8pm

Website: www.floralpavilion.com

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL - LEEDS

Sat 29 June – 7.30pm

Website: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

