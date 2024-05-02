Guildford Fringe Festival Returns Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guildford Fringe Festival, which is now in its 11th year, will return for a three-week run of theatre, comedy, spoken word, music, cabaret and family-friendly shows from 29 June to 20 July 2024, all at accessible prices and with some top free entertainment on the bill.

The beautiful historic Guildhall balcony on Guildford High Street becomes the stage for a free evening of Opera on the Balcony on 30 June with arias and duets from well-loved composers such as Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Lehár and more. This is followed by Bluebirds on the Balcony on 6 July showcasing the talents of the vintage close harmony trio. There is no need to book, just bring a blanket or chair, and settle in to be entertained.

Charlotte Wyschna, Managing Director of Guildford Fringe Festival, said: “Since our Founder Nick Wyschna set up Guildford Fringe Festival back in 2013, we have been proud to offer open access to performers and shows, and have kept ticket prices as low as possible, with an average ticket costing £10. We have remained committed to this value particularly at a time when costs are making it harder for many people to access festivals and venues around the UK. As Guildford’s largest independent multi-arts festival, we champion up and coming talent as well as providing a welcoming environment for established names to share their Work in Progress, giving our Festival audiences the chance to ‘hear it first’. As always, we are grateful to our audiences, funders, performers and venues with a heartfelt thank you to Experience Guildford and Chapters Financial for their ongoing support.”

The 2024 Guildford Fringe Festival programme is as time of writing as follows (‘Free Fringe’ events marked*; family-friendly events marked +; WIP – Work in Progress):

Comedy: Bright Club Does Guildford Fringe, Darren Walsh: New Puns, Ingenious Fools presents Disabled Cants, Blue Badge Brunch+, Richard Pulsford: Get Rich Quick, Plastic Jeezus – Leave Them Wanting Less, Jake Baker: Union Sundown (WIP), Bexual Healing, Marjolein Robertson (WIP), Nathan Cassidy: International Man of Mestory, Madame Chandelier Saves Opera, Why I Chase Comedians and Other Bipolar Tales, Laughs and Tricks (Stephen Owen and Phil Turner), CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation, The Foraging Fan Club, Susie McCabe (WIP), Sam Love: Thirties (WIP), Mark Nicholas: This Is Not The Autistic You Are Looking For, Joe Wells (WIP), Phil Green: Guilt, Samantha Day: The Generations Game, Benny Shakes: Respect (WIP), Abi Clarke: Try Hard (WIP), Jack Skipper (WIP), Danny Buckler: Danny Does Vegas!, Katie Pritchard: I Kiss The Music, Juliette Burton: Hopepunk (WIP), Juliette Burton: Going Rogue (WIP), GROTTO, Charis King: Wummy (WIP), Fatiha El-Ghorri: Cockney Stacking Doll (WIP), Dylan Dodds: GroundDodds Day, Adrian Poynton: Ashes, Brits Abroad: Banned, Improv Wolves, Taxi Driver.

Theatre: Stabbed From Behind – The Adult Murder Mystery, A Double Bill of New Writing from Performance Preparation Academy (PPA), The Regina Monologues by Rebecca Russell & Jenny Wafer, It’s a beautiful day! +, The Lucky and Ducky Show+, Zombie Chicken+, Bethnal Green, Living The Dream, The Bear and The Stronger, Through the Looking Glass+, Destination: ‘Old Hag’, Buried Denmark.

Live Music: Opera on the Balcony*+, Sinatra at Sunset+, Indigo Rocks, Madame Chandelier Saves Opera, Bluebirds on the Balcony*+, Café de Swing+, Opera in the Meadows, Liz Simcock in Concert+ (all proceeds to North Guildford Food Bank), What You Will+, Brian Houston Live at Clandon Wood+, Rock Choir Day*, Becoming Tosca, Open Mic Night at Sequoia Yoya*.

Spoken Word: Drag Story Time with That Girl*+, Robert Garnham: Juicy, Chris The Postman Poet: Existentially Yours.

Cabaret: The Harvey Juggling Show, Matt Daniel-Baker – The Mind Reader, The Goose and The Crow – Sinister Songbook, Drag Bottomless Brunch Bash, Dry Bottomless Brunch with That Girl+, Cabaret Drag Night with That Girl, Cabaret Drag Night with Mama Tasty, Cabaret Drag Night with Saffron Slayter, Drag Bingo With That Girl, 80s Daytime Disco Bottomless Brunch, Cabaret Drag Nigh with Big Liz

Other events: Write soon! A Writing Workshop with Paul Kerensa, Movie and a Meal (Churchill, Romance and Cigarettes and Life of Brian).

This year’s festival venues are Clandon Wood Nature Reserve, Guildford High Street, Guildford Library, Holy Trinity Church, St Mary’s Church, The Fallen Angel, The Guildhall, The Keep Pub, The Star Inn and The Stoke Pub.

Tickets are now on sale via GuildfordFringeFestival.com or call the Box Office on 01483 361101. During the Festival, there will be also a daily Box Office at The Star Inn, Quarry Street, from 6-7pm – a great place to catch the Festival team for their top tips on what’s taking place.

