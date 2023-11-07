The Warm Hub Returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Other Place

Susie's Café Bar will reopen, and the Warm Hub will return at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Starting on Wednesday 8th November, Susie’s Café Bar will open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am-5pm. Offering barista-made coffee plus a whole range of drinks as well as snacks and cakes, Susie’s is a popular destination for visitors and the Stratford Community, including dogs. More information can be found HERE.

Also returning to The Other Place is the Warm Hub. Back with renewed energy and purpose, the Warm Hub offers a space for individuals to come together, share experiences, and build connections. The hub opens its doors every Tuesday from 2-5pm until Tuesday 26th March 2024. Visitors will be able to access a range of services, including free hot drinks and snacks, arts and craft workshops for adults, after-school activities for children, and a creative play space. In addition, there will be books, puzzles, games, and free WiFi. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to book an appointment, although children must be accompanied.

Warm Hubs were created across the country last winter following the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis. The RSC wanted to bring back the Warm Hub as the temperature begins to drop to support the local community. A number of hubs are already open at various times throughout the week in Warwickshire and other regions. They serve as safe, accessible, and warm environments where people can reduce the cost of heating their own homes and find friendly company.

This year the RSC are being supported by a number of local organisations offering advice sessions. These include Fire and Rescue service, Orbit, WCAVA, CAB, Children Centre, social prescribers, PCSO’s, Energy Providers and more. Information on this Warm Hub and others in Stratford-upon-Avon can be found HERE.

Nicola Salmon, RSC Creative Placemaking Manager said, "The creation of Warm Hubs across the country is part of a broader movement aimed at supporting individuals and families and is a testament to the resilience and community spirit that has emerged during these challenging times.

We are delighted to be part of this nationwide effort, offering our Warm Hub at The Other Place as a haven for those seeking warmth, companionship, and engagement. It symbolises the RSC's commitment to giving back to the community.”

Find out more about The Warm Hub here.

Photo Credit: Sara Beaumont © RSC