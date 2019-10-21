The UK's Leading Performing Arts School Launches In Dubai

ArtsEd, the UK's leading performing arts schools is celebrating 100 years of world-class training in the performing arts by launching in Dubai and across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The launch of ArtsEd in the UAE was celebrated with a dinner and performances from ArtsEd graduates at Weslodge, Marriott Marquis, Dubai. Attending the dinner were, UK Consul General Mr Andrew Jackson, Director General of Dubai Culture Mrs Hada Badri, and representatives from KHDA and the eight schools with whom ArtsEd will be working: DESC, GEMS Wellington Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington Primary School, Jumeirah College, Jumeirah Primary School, GEMS Wellington International School, Safa Community School and Kings School, Al Barsha. Representing ArtsEd were Chairman of ArtsEd International, Mark Burch and CEO, Chris Hocking and teachers and graduates from ArtsEd.

HM Consul General, Andrew Jackson, welcomed ArtsEd International to Dubai, saying.

"I am pleased to congratulate ArtsEd on the launch of their innovative performing arts training in the UAE. This is a great example of creative partnership between the UK and the UAE, bringing together culture and education. ArtsEd have a long history of excellence in training and it is particularly exciting that they have chosen to make the UAE launch part of their centenary celebrations."

This centenary year will see ArtsEd deliver world-class performing arts training across the UAE to international partner schools. ArtsEd will work with schools to achieve their strategic goals, including increasing enrolment, harnessing creativity, building self-esteem and confidence, and developing vital skills amongst their students and teachers. ArtsEd will also be providing open programmes for students across the region to attend during the holidays.

ArtsEd has provided outstanding performing arts training, alongside excellent academic education for almost 100 years to the likes of Dame Julie Andrews, Dame Angela Lansbury, and Dame Darcey Bussell - and has been under the Presidency of Andrew Lloyd Webber since 2007.

Home to the Day School and Sixth Form, and excellent BA and MA training in Musical Theatre and Acting, as well as part-time learning, ArtsEd has built an extraordinary reputation for nurturing gifted and diverse students from the ages of four to 18 years-old who love to learn; pupils who immerse themselves in high-calibre vocational and academic study whilst developing their talent and personal passion for the performing arts.

ArtsEd prides itself on the expertise and gravitas of all its staff, many of whom are from successful performing arts backgrounds and understand first-hand the challenges of achieving success in the industry.

Principal, Chris Hocking says:

"We are thrilled to be bringing ArtsEd to Dubai. Our fantastic teachers, brilliant graduates and talented students will work with our UAE partner schools and their students to deliver world-class bespoke programs helping to develop a full range of performance skills internationally."

For more information about ArtsEd in the UAE, or how to become an ArtsEd partner school, visit our website www.artsed/international.co.uk

ArtsEd is the UK's leading drama schools - home to a thriving and successful Day School and Sixth Form, as well as offering outstanding conservatoire training on three-year BA Hons courses from its school of Acting and Musical Theatre. ArtsEd Extra is the school of part-time learning and offers a wide range of evening, weekend and holiday courses for all ages and abilities.

Known as the most academically successful performing arts school in the UK, ArtsEd is ranked in the top 10% of all schools nationally for 'value added'. Its reputation as a centre for excellence lies in the industry-focused expertise and calibre of staff, and its intensive and practical training schedule, and strong focus on pastoral care.

In June 2018, ArtsEd was awarded TEF Gold for delivering outstanding teaching, learning and student outcomes - and was also ranked as the number one Drama School for overall student satisfaction in the 2018 National Student Survey, with 97% of students being pleased with their training.

In 2017, the BE OPEN Foundation listed ArtsEd as one of the top five schools and colleges in the UK and one of the top 40 in Europe. This sits alongside an outstanding grading from UK's Ofsted in November 2015, as well as achieving The Stage magazine's 'School of the Year' award in January 2016, and a judgement of 'exemplary' in Trinity College London's most recent validation.

ArtsEd graduates include Tuppence Middleton (War & Peace, Dickensian) Marieme Diouf (Royal Court Theatre, RSC, Pleasance Theatre) Finn Jones (Game of Thrones, Marvel's Iron Fist) and Lashana Lynch (Still Star Crossed, Captain Marvel; (2019). Our current third year Musical Theatre students have already secured roles in Les Mis, Mamma Mia, Aspects of Love, Sweet Charity, Kiss me Kate and Heathers.





