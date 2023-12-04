The UK Choir Festival is Coming to Manchester, Birmingham, and St Albans

Tickets for the 2024 season are now available, starting at just £30 and can be purchased from the UK Choir Festival website.

Dec. 04, 2023

The UK Choir Festival 2024 season has been revealed, featuring three events across Manchester, Birmingham, and St Albans.

Since its inception in 2016, the UK Choir Festival has been hailed as “one of the most awe-inspiring choral festivals in the world”. Over 5000 people from over 200 choirs have attended from across the globe, including the UK, United States, India, Iceland, and Ireland, and left with unforgettable memories.

The UK Choir Festival 2024 season promises to be bigger and better than ever before. We are delighted to welcome some of the best workshop leaders in the UK who will lead workshops and provide expert guidance and inspiration to choirs of all levels and abilities, from vocal technique to blend & balance, performance and movement.

The UK Choir Festival is where choirs learn, develop and perform in a supportive, non-competitive setting. We are also thrilled to be bringing back our ‘flagship' event in the wonderful city of St Albans in October 2024 for a weekend of great music-making.

All choirs are welcome at the festival which has seen both youth and adult choirs attend from glee clubs and theatre groups to choral societies, barbershops and Accapella choirs.

Producer and Founder Russell Scott says “After the hiatus of the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back in full force again, bringing the UK Choir Festival to more venues, and giving more choirs the opportunity of learning and working together.

In 2024 we are proud to partner with Rooms4Groups, Chorally and AStepFWD, all of whom contribute to helping and supporting choirs attending the festival and whom we are proud to associate with.

Tickets for the 2024 season are now available, starting at just £30 and can be purchased from the UK Choir Festival website at www.ukchoirfestival.com.

The UK Choir Festival is proudly presented by Russell Scott Entertainment Limited.




