The Studio Orchestra Performs STAR WARS Music on May the 4th

The Studio Orchestra will return to Cheltenham on International Star Wars Day to celebrate the iconic music of Star Wars. For one night only, the acclaimed orchestra will perform at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Saturday 4th May in a special concert like no other.

Strap in as The Studio Orchestra take you on a hyperdrive adventure through the music of Star Wars. With a 70-piece orchestra, feel the power of the Force as we traverse John Williams’ legendary scores from across The Skywalker Saga. From The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker plus The Mandalorian, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, celebrate May The Fourth with the most thrilling music ever written for cinema.

Conducted by Jack Campey

Tickets from £23.22

"Following the huge success of our Hans Zimmer concert last September, we are delighted to return to The Centaur to perform music from the greatest movie franchise there's been. We will be one of the only orchestras ever to perform music from all 9 episodes of The Skywalker Saga (Ep's I to IX) plus music from the wider Star Wars universe like The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. With a stunning lighting design combined with John Williams' incredible music, this will be a concert like no other. The perfect Star Wars day celebration...May The Fourth Be With You!" - Jack Campey | Artistic Director and Principal Conductor