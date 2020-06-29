The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast for THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor.

For The Merry Wives of Windsor, Rob Myles directs Elliott Bornemann (Fenton), Gary Boulter (Host of the Garter Inn), Aruna Clinch (Mistress Alice Ford), Adam Courting (Francis Ford), Samya De Meo (Anne Page), Alix Dunmore (Mistress Margaret Page), Brian Eastty (Robert Shallow), David Ellis (Doctor Caius), Simone Ellul (Pistol), Joanna Harte (Mistress Quickly), Luke Heys (Ensemble), Robert Lightfoot (Sir John Falstaff), Jordan Lillie (Peter Simple), Eugenia Low (Ensemble), Luke MacLeod (Ensemble), Ally Poole (George Page), Jennifer Shakesby (Sir Hugh Evans), Marina Smith (Ensemble), Micah Weese (Abraham Slender), with Eric Fredrickson and Sarah McCourt as swings.

Members of the cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Royal Shakespeare Company, BBC, Secret Cinema, Kiln Theatre, Sky Arts, Arcola Theatre, Out of Joint, Les Enfants Terribles, Reduced Shakespeare Company, Shitfaced Shakespeare and more.

The livestreamed reading of The Merry Wives of Windsor can be watched live on Wednesday 1 July at 7pm BST here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh0-V6Qacjs). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline.

