The Roundhouse Reveals Initial Programming For THE LAST WORD FESTIVAL

The Roundhouse has revealed their initial slate of programming for their flagship spoken word festival for 2024. The Last Word Festival is back and it's taking over the iconic venue from 6 – 30 June 2024, tickets are available to Roundhouse advanced members on Wednesday 28th February at 10:00 am with general on sale taking place on Thursday 29 February at 10:00am with tickets available from www.roundhouse.org.uk.

Now in its 11th year The Last Word Festival (TLW) is the Roundhouse’s annual flagship spoken-word event and has become one of the UK’s key festivals for championing exceptional voices, presenting vital, topical work, and discovering the most exciting emerging talent.

Embracing a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences is crucial in fostering innovation, creativity, and understanding in any setting and the programme of The Last Word is fully reflective of that. The Last Word Festival brings a myriad of ideas, approaches and performance that enriches its audiences. TLW celebrates the power of words through fearless, authentic storytelling and challenges perceptions of the genre featuring everything from poetry, theatre and podcast recordings to film screenings, and gigs. The programme reflects the Roundhouse values and strives to platform artists so that the festival ‘feels like London’ where everyone is from different walks of life - this Summer is set to be the best yet.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus, spoken word and comedy, take to the renowned stage. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a ground-breaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and they have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in their unique spaces.

TLW is the home of the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final, the UK’s biggest annual Slam for ages 18-25 in partnership with Taylor Wessing, the international law firm. The Roundhouse Poetry Slam is currently live for applications across three further city partners in Liverpool (Everyman Theatre), Bristol (Beacon) and Leeds (Hyde Park Book Club) and deadlines on Friday 1st March. Heats will take place in these cities, online and at the Roundhouse in London leading to the final on Thursday 1st June on the iconic Roundhouse main stage.

More acts and shows are set to be announced in the coming months for what is sure to be the biggest and most exciting spoken word festival this Summer - showcasing talent from across the UK and beyond.

Jack Prideaux, Senior Producer, Roundhouse said: “For over a decade The Last Word Festival has provided a platform for some of the most exciting and important voices in poetry, theatre, music, podcasting, film, comedy and beyond to celebrate the power of words; their ability to bring us together, highlight our unique perspectives and reflect the world we live in. Featuring established names alongside remarkable emerging artists, the festival invites audiences to experience and participate in thought-provoking, joyful, challenging, inspiring conversation and storytelling in the iconic setting of the Roundhouse."