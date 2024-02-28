The New Wolsey Theatre Launches 'Panto Pay It Forwards' Appeal

The New Wolsey Theatre has launched their inaugural ‘Panto Pay It Forwards’ appeal for their next Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime. The theatre is aiming, with public support, to give 800 tickets, which is equivalent to two of their auditoriums over the course of the run, to people who may otherwise not be able to experience the magic of pantomime.

Audiences and supporters of the theatre can get involved in this appeal by donating what they can; whether it’s £1, £10, £20 or any other amount, the theatre is incredibly grateful for any donation received.

Donations can be made towards the end of March when the title of this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll panto is announced, and tickets go on sale. This can be done in-person at the theatre, over the phone if you are calling to make your booking, or online through their website.

Douglas Rintoul, the New Wolsey Theatre’s Chief Executive & Artistic Director said: “This is the first time that we’ve launched a ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign. We acknowledge that for some members of our community, the chance to enjoy live theatre remains financially out of reach. In light of our challenging economic circumstances, we wanted to find a way to give the gift of pantomime to some of those people. We’d really appreciate your support.”

If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email the New Wolsey Theatre through tickets@wolseytheatre.co.uk or give their Box Office a call on 01473 295900.