The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury Announces Upcoming Season

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, has announced an exciting new season of shows, including well-loved musicals, dance and fresh adaptations of literary works.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet runs from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 September. The contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's well-known love story will see some of Kent's talented young dancers join the New Adventures dance company.

Later in September (Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28), Gothic masterpiece Frankenstein is staged. Based on Mary Shelley's iconic novel, the show tells the story of a young scientist who breathes life into a gruesome body. Rona Munro's new adaptation places the writer amongst the action as she wrestles with her creation and the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, both then and now.

Classic British play A Taste Of Honey will be performed from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 October. Starring Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, One Man Two Guvnors, Annie) as Helen, the National Theatre production delves into Shelagh Delaney's career-defining depiction of working-class life in post-war Salford.

The Philharmonia Orchestra will start their new season as The Marlowe's resident orchestra with Fire and Grace on Wednesday 30 October with their new principal conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali. Further concerts will take place on Saturday 23 November, Sunday 16 February, Sunday 8 March, Friday 17 April and Friday 8 May. Pharon Independent Financial Advisers sponsor the Philharmonia season.

Dada Masilo's Giselle opens in a lively South African village and tells the story of a trusting peasant girl who is thrust into a world of betrayal and shame when her lover rejects her. Fusing ballet, contemporary and traditional Tswana dance, the show will be performed on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 November.

Three productions from the masters of opera will be performed during the Glyndebourne Tour; Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore on Tuesday 5 and Thursday 7 November, Verdi: Rigoletto on Wednesday 6 and Saturday 9 November and Handel: Rinaldo on Friday 8 November.

This year's fun-filled family pantomime is Mother Goose (Thursday 28 November to Sunday 12 January), starring Dr Ranj (CBeebies, This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing), Jenna Russell (Olivier-award-winning star of the West End and Broadway, EastEnders), Marc Pickering (Boardwalk Empire, Les Misérables) and Marlowe panto favourites Ben Roddy (in his tenth Marlowe pantomime) and Lloyd Hollett. Superior Healthcare and Walker Construction sponsor the pantomime.

Exploring the true love story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, On Your Feet! will run from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 January 2020. The musical, which features hits such as Rhythm Is Gonna Get You and Conga, charts their journey from its origins in Cuba to international superstardom.

The multi-award-winning West End musical Cabaret runs from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 March. The cast includes John Partridge (EastEnders), Kara Lilly Hayworth (titular role in Cilla The Musical), and Anita Harris (Grizelda in the West End's Cats).

International ballet star Carlos Acosta's critically-acclaimed Cuban company will perform a programme of new and existing works in Acosta Danza: Evolution on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 March.

Later in March (Monday 23 to Saturday 26) comes Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the West End hit featuring an original score of catchy pop tunes from The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells. Layton Williams and Shane Richie, who have both appeared in the West End production, star.

Patrick Ness's bestselling novel A Monster Calls is brought to life in an Olivier award-winning production from Tuesday 31 March to Saturday 4 April. It follows the story of Conor (13) whose mum is sick and not getting any better. One night a monster appears at his window, to tell him tales from when it walked before.

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, Matthew Bourne's adaptation will be performed from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 April.

Beautiful tells the true story of chart-topping musical legend Carole King's rise to stardom. The Olivier award-winning West End and Broadway show comes to Canterbury from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 April.

From Tuesday 19 to Sunday 24 May, the smash-hit Six comes to Canterbury direct from the West End. Nominated for five Olivier awards (including Best New Musical), this musical production allows the six wives of Henry VIII to tell their stories, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Family entertainment will be on offer with new stage show Holes (Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 May). Based on Louis Sachar's multi-award-winning novel and Hollywood blockbuster, the production is a comedy adventure that is perfect for adults and children aged eight and up.

Broadway and West End hit Once The Musical will be in Canterbury from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 June. Based on the critically-acclaimed film, Once explores the hopes and dreams of two lost souls who find each other unexpectedly and fall in love. It is the winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, eight Tony awards, and an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Based on the popular 1970s TV comedy, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em stars Joe Pasquale (New Faces, Spamalot, The Producers) as the accident-prone Frank Spencer. Preoccupied by potential fame as a magician and with guests arriving and crossed wires all round, priceless misunderstandings are in store.The comical show will be in Canterbury from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 June.

Returning to The Marlowe after its sell-out run in 2017, MAMMA MIA! will be back in Canterbury from Tuesday 23 June to Saturday 11 July. Set on a Greek island, it follows Sophie's quest to discover the father she's never known. This funny tale of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the iconic songs of ABBA.

Award-winning master of psychological illusion Derren Brown will be returning to Canterbury with his brand-new live show. His first new theatre show in five years, Derren Brown: Showman will run from Tuesday 28 July to Saturday 1 August 2020.



Tickets are available to Marlowe Friends from Monday 29 July and the general public on Monday 5 August. Book online at marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.





