The London Climate Change Festival Will Stream SONG FOR NATURE

Launched by Janie Dee in 2020, the London Climate Change Festival announces today specially curated concert with an all-star line up Song for Nature will be available on Stream.Theatre for a limited run ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference. Directed by Dominic Dromgoole, Song for Nature was conceived to to raise awareness of climate change featuring a spectacular line-up of performances. Filmed in March 2021 at the London Coliseum and originally broadcast on Earth Day 2021 on Sky Arts, Song for Nature will stream on Stream.Theatre for two nights only in the UK, Broadway and China on 28 and 29 October 2021, with tickets on sale at www.stream.theatre/home.

Directed by award-winning director and former Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, Dominic Dromgoole, Song for Nature features a never-seen-before version of Kander and Ebb's Yes, Say Yes with revised lyrics to reflect the climate crisis, performed by Janie Dee endorsed by John Kander himself.

What happens when Rob Brydon, Sheila Atim, David Suchet, Akram Khan, Michelle Terry, Brian May, Danielle De Niese, Gerald Finley, Beth Porch, Nathan Evans and many more come together at The London Coliseum with the ENO Orchestra and Chorus?

What happens when Dominic Dromgoole agrees to direct the show and then the audience can't show up?

What happens when the producer, Janie Dee, can't get a sponsor to get behind a broadcast in lockdown?

Song For Nature is a triumph of effort and artistic flair achieved in lockdown in the name of Mother Earth.

Janie Dee said today, "We thrilled to be able to share Song for Nature with a wider audience. We originally intended to play to a live audience at the Coliseum, but then the second lockdown struck. Nevertheless, the show went on regardless being captured for broadcast by Sky Arts, and now, with a couple of previously unseen performances added, will be hosted on Stream.Theatre for 2 nights only. We hope you can join us to raise awareness of the impact of climate change around the world."

In a celebration of the beauty of the natural world, Song for Nature features performances from some of the greats in the theatre and entertainment industry, all accompanied by the ENO Orchestra. There are also appearances from environmentalists working at the forefront of climate innovation, including award-winning journalist Stuart Ramsay; Bella Lack, Youth Ambassador for The Born Free Foundation; Natalie Fee from City to Sea and author of How to Save the World for Free; Rokiah Yaman from MadLeap; Chris Newman from NHS Green Machine; Culture Declares Emergency; Hannah Peck from Cool Earth; and climate activists Abbey Wright and John Farndon.

The full line-up of Song For Nature features:

An introduction from Sir David Suchet

Royal Ballet principal artist Marcelino Sambé performing a solo choreographed by William Tuckett

Akram Khan performing an extract from DESH, accompanied by a choir of children singing Alleluia by Jocelyn Pook

Rob Brydon CBE singing Lullaby

Brian May CBE and Kerry Ellis performing XXX

Nathan Evans will sing his sea shanty, Wellerman

Readings from environmental texts from Michelle Terry, Sheila Atim, Sir David Suchet and Jonah Hauer King.

Danielle de Niese singing the title song, Song for Natutre

London Voices performing Rachel Portman's Earth Song with Madeliene Pattenheim

Britain's Got Talent and NHS nurse Beth Porch will sing Resolution Song

ENO Chorus singing Will Todd's Renewal

Dominic Norman performing Stephen Sondheim's Our Time with the company

Tsemaye Bob-Egbe performing Kander and Ebb's Mein Herr accompanied by a chorus of dancers

Gerald Finley singing Aria from A Cunning Little Vixen

Jenny Hayes singing The Frog, in a duet with Gerald Finley

Janie Dee performing Kander and Ebb's Yes, Say Yes

Sam Lee and his Nest Collective performing classic British folk songs

Learn more at www.stream.theatre/home.