The London Cabaret Club Announces Christmas and New Years Eve Shows

One of the capital's most respected live performance and nightlife specialists launch two new shows this winter season - 'A Gatsby Christmas' and a one off New Years Eve extravaganza 'Gatsby Presents: 100 Years Of Cabaret'. The London Cabaret Club's awe-inspiring displays, produced by their artistic director Doni Fierro, feature West End stars, haute couture costumes, ballroom dancing, aerialists, live music and an abundance of surprises that position their show as one of the most exhilarating and unique entertainment experiences in London.

The London Cabaret Club's UK home is The Bloomsbury Ballroom, a strikingly beautiful Art Deco building perfectly situated between The City and The West End, that has in recent years been refreshed and revitalised by the cabaret club's managing director Evelina Girling.

'A Gatsby Christmas' running throughout December, is designed to transport audiences into a live adaptation of the opulent parties described in F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal jazz-age novel 'The Great Gatsby'.

Their New Years Eve show, also inspired by Gatsby, takes in all forms of cabaret, from the its inception in the 1920's, through each decade of new developments, pioneering acts and rich history, to the modern and evolved cabaret techniques of the present day.

Complimenting both shows will be culinary delights from the London Cabaret Club's award winning chefs, in the form of a four or three course dinner inspired by the golden era of the roaring 1920's, accompanied by fine wine and champagne galore!

The exclusive VIP 'Diamond' ticket to The London Cabaret Club's New Years Eve celebration will represent one of London's most luxurious experiences, including premium NYE 'party bags', a selection of the finest wines and champagnes and an entertainment and hospitality experience that is second to none.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/





