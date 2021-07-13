The Last Word 2021 Announces First-Ever Digital Broadcast of LETTERS LIVE! at the Roundhouse

With less than two weeks to go, the Roundhouse announces that, as part of The Last Word Festival 2021, Letters Live will have its very first digital broadcast! The broadcast will be exclusively shown on Saturday 31st July at 7.30pm and is the only opportunity to catch the phenomenal surprise line-up from the comfort of your own home.

The Roundhouse are committed that their offer to people with access needs remains consistent post-pandemic and that people who cannot attend the venue, or feel hesitant to attend public events, are able to experience The Last Word Festival from home. From Letters Live to the jewel in the festival crown, Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final, there's no need to miss out if you have an internet connection! Here's more of what The Last Word Festival has to offer online:

Back for its fifteenth anniversary, ten talented young finalists have made it through the heats and into the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final. Watch this electric event and cast your vote for the audience winner! Former UK poetry slam champion Adam Kammerling will premiere his new poetry and dance film online to coincide with his latest book release. With a cohort of incredible, dynamic artists, Seder examines intergenerational trauma and the rituals we use to make connection.

If you're in the mood for more poetry, be sure to tune in for LAUREATES: Cecilia Knapp in Conversation with Alexandra Huynh - it's a transatlantic Zoom call you're not going to want to miss. Young People's Laureate for London and previous Roundhouse Poetry Collective member, Cecilia Knapp, will speak with the recently appointed US National Youth Poet Laureate, Alexandra Huynh. How to get Published is an online panel talk for 18-25 year olds where industry experts Magdalene Abraha (Jacaranda Books) and Tallulah Lyons (#Merky Books) will demystify the publishing industry and discuss the different routes available as well as how to take the next step towards getting published.

There's still more to find online with Transmission Roundhouse, the Roundhouse's multi-award winning, socially-engaged audio and lifestyle platform. A home for niche audio content, radical chat and specialist tunes, Transmission Roundhouse is more than an audio platform, a podcast network and a production house. Wax Lyrical is the Roundhouse's annual intensive Spoken Word project but when last year's cohort started working together towards a public showcase that incorporated movement and film, they were a week in when the pandemic turned everyone's lives upside down. In November, they started to work together again online. The result is Return to Sender: a powerful and moving filmed piece of devised performance. The film will make its public debut as part of The Last Word Festival 2021.

Ruth Hawkins, Senior Producer for Roundhouse, comments, We are so close to opening the Roundhouse for The Last Word Festival and we cannot wait to see audiences through our doors across a week packed with electric performances from both emerging and established artists. The digital programme of the festival is incredibly important to us as a venue, ensuring our festival reaches everyone who can't or is not ready to return to in-person events, which we intend to continue into the future.

Tickets are available from £5. Available from the Roundhouse box office and www.roundhouse.org.uk.