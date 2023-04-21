The HandleBards Will Embark on Tour With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Marking The HandleBards 10th anniversary, the hugely popular Shakespearean troupe climb back on their bikes for another epic tour to open-air theatres, castles, and gardens aplenty across the UK this summer. Humans and fairies collide, and hilarity ensues, as the sustainable ensemble travel over 1500 miles across the country by bike to present more than 100 performances of Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. With set, props and costumes transported in their 100% electric support vehicle, and actors travelling solely by bike, the course of the cycling path never did run smooth.

Over the past decade, The HandleBards have travelled over 15,000 miles with 17 productions to 16 countries, performing to an estimated 150,000 audience members. By cycling their way through 10 years of touring, the theatre company have consistently proven their commitment to sustainability and healthy living, saving over 10 tonnes of carbon compared to touring in transit vans. Their company ethos is to spread environmental activism through joy, not only with their extensive touring nationally (and sometimes internationally), but also through their national schools tour and community driven work in and around Sheffield, working closely with the community anchor Heeley Trust.

Looking towards the next decade, The HandleBards will continue working with their partners such as Pashley Cycles, Electric Pedals and Studio Polpo to develop more innovative ideas to help reduce their own environmental impact and, they hope, the carbon footprint of the outdoor touring sector at large, with current ideas ranging from cycle powered batteries for powering entire productions to outdoor theatres made from living trees.

Producers and Co-founders Tom Dixon and Paul Moss said, "10 years is a wonderful milestone to reach and we honestly couldn't have done it without the support of our loyal and generous audiences and supporters. When you cycle all across the UK you meet a diverse range of generous, interesting and kind people. It reminds you that we all have a lot more in common than we think. Here's to 10 more years, 15,000 more miles and plenty more laughter and joy."

The HandleBards began with a sense of adventure, a love of Shakespeare and a nifty little pun. Since four fearless friends pedalled Twelfth Night to twenty UK venues in 2013, the company has grown to become an internationally renowned theatre company, bringing a charmingly chaotic brand of Shakespeare to audiences all over the globe. They have won the Edinburgh Fringe Sustainable Practice Award and were nominated for The Stage's inaugural Sustainability Award.

Tour Dates

22 May Oasis Farm Waterloo, London

18 Carlisle Ln, London SE1 7LG

7pm | £19.50 - Free

23 May Norwich Theatre, Norwich

42-58 St Georges St, Norwich, Norfolk NR3 1AB

7.30pm | £17 - £6

24 May Northborough Manor, Peterborough

Northborough, Peterborough, PE6 9BJ

7pm | £20.50 - £18.50

25 May Stow Hall Gardens, King's Lynn

Stow Hall Gardens Stow Bardolph, PE34 3HU

7pm | £19.50 - Free

26 May Luton Hoo Estate, Luton

Farm Rd, Luton, LU1 4LF

7pm | £19.50 - Free

30 - 31 May Globe Neuss, Germany

Hammer Landstraße 2, 41460 Neuss

3pm & 8pm | Prices TBC

2 June Diss Park, Diss

9 Park Rd, Diss, IP22 4AU

7pm, £18.50 - Free

3 June The Charterhouse, Barbican

Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AH

7pm | £19.50 - Free

6 June Maglia Rosso, Bury St Edmunds

Metcalfe Arms, Lawshall Rd, Hawstead, IP29 5NR

7pm | £19.50 - Free

7 June Layer, Marney Tower, Colchester

Layer Marney, Colchester, CO5 9US

7pm | £19.50 - Free

8 June The Museum of the Order of St John, London

Priory Church, Museum of the Order of St John, St John's Square, EC1V 4JJ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

9 June Painshill, Surrey

Portsmouth Rd, Cobham, KT11 1BE

7pm | £18 - £14

10 June Riverhill Himalayan Gardens, Sevenoaks

Riverhill, Sevenoaks, TN15 0RR

5pm | £20 - Free

11 June EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge

Tonbridge, TN9 1JP

7pm | £19 - Free

13 June Lewes Castle, Lewes

169 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1YE

7pm | £21.50

14 June Fishbourne Roman Palace, Chichester

Roman Way, Chichester, PO19 3QR

7pm | £19.50 - Free

15 June Chawton House, Alton

Chawton, Alton, GU34 1SJ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

16 - 17 June Furzey Gardens, Lyndhurst

School Ln, Minstead, Lyndhurst SO43 7GL

7pm | £17 - Free

20 June Westbury Manor Gardens, Fareham

84 West Street, Fareham, Fareham PO16 0JJ

7pm | £17 - £14

21 June Rockbourne Roman Villa, Fordingbridge

Rockbourne, Fordingbridge, SP6 3PG

7pm | £17 - £14

23 June Maumbury Rings, Dorchester

17 Maumbury Rd, Dorchester, DT1 1QN

7pm | Prices TBC

24 June Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

Church St, Lyme Regis, DT7 3QB

7pm | £19 - £10

27 June Yeo Valley Organic Garden, Blagdon

Unnamed Road, Blagdon, Bristol BS40 7SQ

7pm | Prices TBC

28 June The Hall, Bradford-On-Avon

Kingston Road, Bradford-on-Avon, BA15 1AJ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

29 June Abbey Home Farm, Cirencester

Burford Road, Cirencester, GL7 5HF

7pm | £19.50 - Free

30 June - 1 July Painswick Rococo Garden, Gloucestershire

Gloucester Road, Painswick, Gloucestershire GL6 6TH

7pm | £19.50 - Free

2 July The Manor, Cheltenham

Notgrove, Cheltenham GL54 3BS

5pm | £19.50 - Free

8 July The Royal Over-Seas League, London

Over-Seas House, Park Place, St James's Street, London SW1A 1LR

7pm | Prices TBC

12 July Winwick Hall, Northamptonshire

Winwick, Northamptonshire, NN6 7PD

7pm | £19.50 - Free

13 July Guildhall Museum, Leicester

Guildhall Ln, Leicester, LE1 5FQ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

14 July Naseby Village Hall, Naesby

Naseby Rd, Naseby, NN6 6DE

7pm | £19.50.- Free

15 July Coventry Cathedral, Coventry

Priory St, Coventry, CV1 5AB

7pm | £19.50 - Free

16 July Moira Furnace Museum and Country Park, Swandlincote

Furnace Lane, Moira, Swadlincote DE12 6AT

7pm | £19.50 - Free

19 July Southwell Minster, Southwell

Church St, Southwell, NG25 0HD

7pm | £19.50 - Free

20 July Cromford Mills, Matlock

Mill Rd, Cromford, Matlock DE4 3RQ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

21 July Monkey Park, Chesterfield

128 Chester Street, Chesterfield, S40 1DN

7pm | Pay What You Decide

22 July Sheffield Amphitheatre, Sheffield

Sheffield, S2 2TN

5pm | Pay What You Decide

23 July Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley

Park Drive, Barnsley, S75 3EN

7pm | £19.50 - Free

25 July High Lea Park, High Peak

St Mary's Rd, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3BW

7pm | £31.50 - £9.50

26 July Ordsall Hall, Salford

322 Ordsall Ln Salford M5 3AN

7pm | £19.50 - Free

27 - 28 July Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot

Prospero Place, Prescot, Merseyside L34 3AB

7pm | Pay What You Decide

29 July Hoghton Tower, Preston

Hoghton, Preston, PR5 0SH

2pm | £19.50 - Free

30 July The Reader, Liverpool

Calderstones Park, Calderstones Rd, Liverpool, L18 3JB

2pm & 7pm | £18 - £11

1 August Lancaster Castle, Lancaster

Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YJ

7pm | £19.50 - Free

2 August Richard Whiteley Theatre, Settle

Giggleswick School, Settle, BD24 0DE

7pm | £19 - Free

3 August Workhouse Museum Ripon, Ripon

Allhallowgate, Ripon, HG4 1LE

7pm | £19.50 - Free

4 August Bolton Castle, North Yorkshire

Near Leyburn, North Yorkshire DL8 4ET

7pm | £19.50 - Free

5 August Kiplin Hall and Gardens, Richmond

Richmond, DL10 6AT

7pm | £19.50 - Free

9 August All Saint's Church, Newcastle upon Tyne

West Ave, Gosforth NE3 4ES

7pm | £19.50 - Free

10 August Northumberlandia, Northumberland

Fisher Ln, Cramlington NE23 8AU

7pm | £19.50 - Free

11 August Hexham Abbey, Hexham

Beaumont St, Hexham, NE46 3NB

7pm | £19.50 - Free

13 August Felton Park, Northumberland

2 The Mill, Felton, Morpeth NE65 9HL

7.30pm | £16

15 August Alnmouth Friary, Northumberland

The Friary, Alnmouth NE66 3NJ

7pm | Prices TBC

16 August The Maltings, Berwick

Eastern Lane, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1AJ

7pm | £12.50 - £8

17 August Pallinsburn House, Northumberland

Cornhill-on-Tweed, TD12 4SG

7pm | Prices TBC

18 August Floors Castle, Scotland

Roxburgh St, Kelso, TD5 7RL

7pm | £19.50 - Free

23 August Muckhart Nature Park, Dollar

Muckhart Parish Church, Pool of Muckhart, Dollar FK14 7JQ

6pm | Prices TBC

24 August Cultybraggen Camp, Crieff

6 Comrie Street, Crieff, PH7 4AX

7pm | £20 - Free

25 August Hatton Castle, Blairgowrie

Newtyle, Blairgowrie, PH12 8UN

6.30pm | Pay What You Decide

26 August Cawdor Castle, Cawdor

Cawdor, Nairn, IV12 5RD

7pm | Prices TBC

29 August Merchant Adventurers' Hall, York

Fossgate, York

7pm | £19.50 - Free

30 August Heeley People's Park, Sheffield

View Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3DJ

7pm | Pay What You Decide

31 August The Quarry Theatre, Bedford

26 St Peter's Street, Bedford MK40 2NN

7pm | £16.50 - £14.50

1 September St Paul's Walden Bury, Hertfordshire

St Paul's Walden, Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG4 8BP

7pm | £19.50 - Free

2 September The Church Field, Witley

Witley, GU8 5PP

7pm | £19.50 - Free

3 September Strawberry Hill House, Twickenham

268 Waldegrave Road, Twickenham, Greater London TW1 4ST

7pm | £19.50 - Free

5 - 6 September Dulwich Picture Gallery,

Gallery Road, Dulwich, London, SE21 7AD

7pm | £19.50 - Free

7 - 8 September St Paul's Church Covent Garden

Bedford Street, London, WC2E 9ED

7.30pm | £19.50 - £12.50

9 September Medway Yacht Club

Lower Upnor, Rochester ME2 4XB

7pm | £19.50 - Free