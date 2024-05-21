LOVE, ACTUALLY Live In Concert Announces UK Tour

The film will be brought to life on a 13-date UK wide tour this winter, which will kick off on 2nd December in Liverpool.
]This Christmas, Love Actually (2003), perhaps one of the most quotable and adored Christmas films around, will be presented live in concert, with a full orchestra playing the score live-to-film.
The film will be brought to life on a 13-date UK wide tour this winter, which will kick off on 2nd December in Liverpool and then head to Swansea, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Manchester and more before wrapping up just before Christmas with a performance in Portsmouth on December 19th.
‘The whole performance was simply spectacular, enhancing the magic of this classic Christmas movie tenfold' Bournemouth Echo
‘The live orchestra works to enhance this experience - and what a joyful one it is.' The York Press
The score for Love Actually was written by Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy-winning Scottish composer Craig Armstrong OBE, known for his work on films such as Me Before You, Moulin Rouge, Far From The Madding Crowd and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The score and music for Love Actually is considered some of the most recognisable across the modern romcom genre, featuring covers of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You and the Troggs' Love Is all Around.
Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses.
The film boasts an all-star cast, featuring Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.
Monday 2nd December Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tuesday 3rd December Swansea Arena
Wednesday 4th December Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sunday 8th December Aberdeen P&J Live
Monday 9th December Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 10th December Edinburgh Usher Hall
Thursday 12th December Sheffield City Hall
Friday 13th December York Barbican
Sunday 15th December London Eventim Apollo
Monday 16th December Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 17th December Bath Forum
Wednesday 18th December Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Thursday 19th December Portsmouth Guildhall
Videos