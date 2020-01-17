The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular Will Embark on a UK Tour In 2020

The music that filled the dancehalls during the Big Band era is brought to life again by The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra this Spring as The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular heads out on a major 2020 national tour. Kicking off at the Harlow Playhouse on 20 March, the hardest swinging band in the UK will recreate the million-sellers of the 1940s and 50s with a show that's guaranteed to get audiences In The Mood.

The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular features favourite wartime chart-toppers including Moonlight Serenade, Litle Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 and String of Pearls - numbers that shot band leaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Duke Ellington to worldwide stardom. Alongside cool vibe classics from Swing vocalists including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, this two-hour show recreates the magical era of the Big Band, live on stage.

The acclaimed British Moonlight Serenade Orchestra, directed by Band Leader Kevin Cunningham, has wowed audiences across the country. From playing under the wing of a Bomber at the American Air Museum, to sold-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra always hit the right notes.

Band Leader says "Our audiences can expect a fun, high-energy wall of sound from a 13-piece American style Big Band Kevin Cunningham playing the numbers that everyone knows and loves. Swing is for everyone as proven by the huge popularity of Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders and the many Blitz Balls that are held every year. Keeping the music alive for new listeners to discover and come to love is important to us all and I know that comes across in our shows".

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra features the very best musicians, with credits ranging from BBC Big Band to West End theatre bands, as well as outstanding vocalists. With classic arrangements, spectacular solos, a choreographed brass section and a sensational segment played from the stalls, the show embodies the real essence of Swing.

Tour Dates

20 March Harlow Playhouse

24 March Civic Theatre Rotherham

23 April Leicester Haymarket Theatre

8 May Rufford Abbey

16 May Wycombe Swan

24 May Mansfield Palace

30 May Theatre Royal Lincoln

31 May Redgrave Theatre Bristol

21 Jun Cheltenham Town Hall

3 July Grimsby Auditorium

16 July Swan Theatre Worcester

17 July The Courtyard, Hereford

30 July White Rock Theatre Hastings

26 August Ayr Gaiety Theatre

28 August Palace Theatre Paignton





