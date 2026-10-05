The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath Launches OPENstart for Emerging Creatives
The scheme includes mentoring, professional development, and networking as part of The Egg's pledge to diversify its workforce by 30%.
The Egg has announced its new scheme for emerging underrepresented creatives: OPENstart launches on 22 October when applications will open for paid opportunities, including creative trainee and creative associate roles. Aimed at creating new routes in for those disproportionately underrepresented in the theatre industry, the first opportunities on offer are a 12-month fixed-term salaried role and six paid freelance development pathways. There will also be a program of events, masterclasses, and opportunities for existing artists to offer support in various ways, including script reading, advice clinics, and workshops throughout the year.
The launch on 22 October will highlight a range of young talent from previous iterations of OPENstart and offer a chance to network and connect, with an open mic night hosted by Kiota—a Bristol collective of performance artists from the global majority that showcases creatives across various artistic disciplines.
OPENstart will combine paid work with structured mentoring, professional development, networking and practical experience to help participants build sustainable careers in the creative industries. It's one of several initiatives run by The Egg as part of its commitment to diversify participation and its work force across all strands by 30%. Other initiatives include the TRB Youth Council in partnership with Theatre Royal Bath's Board and Engagement Department, which launched last year to give young people access to the industry that they may otherwise never get. The Council consists of three Young Theatre Royal Bath Board Associates aged 20-30; ten youth council members aged 10-14; 12 14-18 year olds on the Youth Committee; and three young artistic associates with additional needs aged 12-14.
Head of Engagement Janine Solomon-Gardner said, “At the Egg, we believe theatre should be a place where people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences can see themselves, find their voice, develop their creativity and imagine what is possible. Our work is about more than creating exceptional theatre for children and young people; it is also about creating the opportunities for people to participate, learn, create and develop at every stage of their lives and careers. We are committed to a theatre engagement programme that is genuinely representative of the communities it serves, where young people, adults and emerging artists are not simply audiences or participants, but contributors, creators and decision-makers. For me equity, inclusion and youth voice are not additions to what we do; they are fundamental to how we work and to the kind of creative community we are building.”
The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath is the only theatre in the South West of England dedicated to producing and presenting work with exacting artistic standards for children and young people. A hub for creativity, learning and culture, the company presents a year-round programme of professional PYA: the Incubator, an idea and artist development strand; Egg Productions, producing and touring work nationally and internationally; delivery of a Level 3 in Performing Arts in partnership with Bath College, the BTA; a Theatre School for ages 5 - adult; an adult creative learning programme; and the roll-out of The Wonderfund which distributes 5,000 free Egg tickets to state school children across the region each year, funded by benefactors and a year-round pay-it-forward scheme.
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