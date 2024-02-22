The Comedy Store Players Reveal First New Member In Almost 30 Years

The Comedy Store Players have announced that they will be joined by a new core member for the first time in almost thirty years. Ruth Bratt will join the World famous team from Sunday, 3rd March for their weekly show at London’s iconic Comedy Store.

The Comedy Store Players are Neil Mullarkey, Josie Lawrence, Richard Vranch and Lee Simpson. They are the resident improv troupe at the legendary Comedy Store in London where every Sunday they create glorious, chaotic comedy that has been delighting audiences since 1985. The show is the longest running comedy show in the world (it’s an official “Guinness World Record” and everything).

“Ruth is one of my absolute favourite improvisers. She’s hilariously funny, has the voice of an angel and the mind of a mischievous devil. We love playing with her and finally I’ll have someone in the regular team that I can do harmonies with (no offence lads)”. -Josie Lawrence (Comedy Store Player)

“It’s a complete joy to join the Players. They are a bunch of hilarious idiots and I’ve loved playing with them as a guest over the years. If you’d told the young me watching “Whose Line is it Anyway?” that one day I’d be calling myself an actual Comedy Store Player I’d never have believed you.” -Ruth Bratt

Ruth Bratt is a versatile character actress with an innate flair for comedy and constantly in demand. She first came to prominence when she was runner-up in the prestigious nationwide Funny Women stand up competition in 2005 and was a semi-finalist in the So You Think You’re Funny competition the same year.

An improv specialist, Ruth was a regular on BBC2 show Fast&Loose, which aired in January 2011. She is also a founder member of Showstopper: The Improvised Musical. The show had its own series for Radio 4 and can be seen live in the West End and touring the UK. At the 2009 Edinburgh Festival Fringe they were the recipients of the Meryvn Stutter Spirit of the Fringe Award. She is also in impro group Panthercannon, which performs regularly at the Pleasance Theatre, and one half of impro duo DnR. Ruth’s BBC Radio 4 series with Lucy Trodd entitled Trodd en Bratt Say: Well Done You, debuted in Spring 2014 and was recommissioned for a second series in 2015.



