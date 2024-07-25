The Base Greenham to Host OTTOPIA Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Immerse yourself in a world of optical illusion at The Base Greenham this summer as OTTOPIA takes over the Gallery.

The Base Greenham, the visual arts centre on Greenham Business Park, will host OTTOPIA, a spectacular monochrome installation created by Bristol-based OTTER Produces from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 29 August. Families of all ages are invited to take part in this playful black and white adventure during the summer holidays.

Packed with black and white stripes, side-quests and interactive games, this family-friendly, interactive gallery experience is curated to ensure an unforgettable experience. Blurring the lines between reality and imagination, OTTOPIA will see the Gallery space transformed so that visitors will wander through an incredible garden filled with black and white giant flowers, trees, mushrooms and cacti. Visitors will learn interesting facts about otters and other British wildlife as they complete ‘Champion spOTTER Quest' which will take them on a tour of The Base building, hunting down black and white striped creatures who have escaped from OTTOPIA.

OTTER Produces was formed in 2013 with the aim of exploring the realm of interactive, immersive art. The company has pioneered combining this with storytelling, puzzles and play and have featured at events including Boomtown, Bestival, Brighton Fringe and The Secret Garden Party.

Steph Johnson, gallery manager at The Base Greenham said: I remember being transfixed by optical illusion books as a child and of course now as adults we can appreciate how famous artists such as Bridget Riley, Salvador Dalí and Marcel Duchamp played with Op Art to great effect – I can't wait to see our Gallery transformed and how visitors will interact with the whimsical world of OTTOPIA!

On Thursday 22 August The Base are hosting a ‘Relaxed Day' in OTTOPIA where adjustments have been made in order for, but not limited to, neurodivergent visitors (including autism, ADHD, Tourette's, OCD and other sensory processing difficulties) to feel comfortable in the space. As well as reducing visitor numbers within the Gallery for each hourly session and providing a dedicated ‘Quiet Space', the venue will send a ‘visual story' in advance of your visit and has ear defenders and sensory bags that visitors can borrow during their time in the space.

For those looking to explore a little further afield, there are free handout maps and scavenger hunts available from The Base team so visitors can head over to Greenham Common to spot real world wildlife and enjoy the fresh air.

OTTOPIA is open daily from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 29 August (10am – 5pm) and tickets are £7 per person (under-5s enter for free).

Exhibition information:

Dates and times: Tuesday 6 to Thursday 29 August 2024 (Open daily, 10am - 5pm)

To book tickets: https://thebasegreenham.co.uk/event/ottopia

Prices from: £0* for Base Pass Holders / Full price £7 (including booking fees) / Under-5s free.

Visitor Enquiries: Box Office – 01635 522733

* The Base Pass gives the holder unlimited Gallery access for 12 months from just £25. Please see here for more details: https://thebasegreenham.co.uk/visit-us/the-base-pass

