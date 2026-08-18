The Arts Theatre Cambridge to Unveil New Safety Curtain Mural by Tom Piper

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The Arts Theatre Cambridge has unveiled a new mural on its safety curtain, marking a major milestone in the theatre's ongoing redevelopment and celebrations of its 90th anniversary.

The newly commissioned artwork transforms one of the theatre's most iconic features into a permanent artistic installation that will greet audiences before every performance. Designed by internationally acclaimed theatre designer Tom Piper, the mural reflects the shared experience of live theatre, placing audiences at the heart of the story.

The safety curtain has been a prominent feature of The Arts Theatre for more than 30 years, rising before thousands of performances. As part of the theatre's wider development, the organisation has commissioned Piper to reimagine the curtain as a bold new centrepiece for its newly refurbished auditorium.

Piper is renowned for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and as co-creator of the celebrated Tower of London poppies installation. His connection to The Arts Theatre stretches back to his student years at Trinity College, Cambridge, when he designed productions staged at the venue, including The Marlowe Society's production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring the likes of Tom Hollander, and directed by a young Sam Mendes. He has since built a distinguished career in theatre, opera and large-scale public art projects.

The next fresh canvas for Tom's creativity and artistic vision to be on permanent display, the original concept comprises an abstract digital watercolour and pen and ink-style sketch interpretation of the theatre's auditorium. Capturing the energy of a full house, the design reflects a seated audience in the circle and stalls, incorporating architectural features of the newly refurbished space, including its distinctive curved balcony, slip seating, and warm maple-clad panelled finishes.

To realise the design at full scale, Piper collaborated with scenic artists Chris and Liz Clark, who have spent more than three decades creating painted scenery and backdrops for theatre, film and television at Elstree Studios. Over several weeks, the team carefully prepared the steel safety curtain before recreating the artwork by hand using traditional scenic painting techniques, colour matching, spray work and layered brushwork to mirror the tones and atmosphere of the auditorium.

Rachel Tackley, Co-Chief Executive and Creative Director of The Arts Theatre Cambridge, said: 'We are thrilled to be revealing this magnificent new artwork in our auditorium to celebrate The Arts Theatre's redevelopment and 90th anniversary. It has been a pleasure to welcome back talented artists, Tom Piper and Chris Clark, to produce this beautiful reimagining of our safety curtain. An exclusive feature for display, this installation sets the stage for our new chapter, reflecting the collective experience of live performance and serving as a visual reminder of the connection between audiences, artists and the stories shared on stage.'

Speaking about the project, Tom Piper said: 'For me, it's very exciting to get involved with the redevelopment of the theatre, seeing it come back to life.' Reflecting on the completed artwork, he added: 'It's that sense of a reminder that actually it's about being a live audience, in a live space, sharing a story with live human beings.'

The mural forms part of The Arts Theatre Cambridge's ambitious redevelopment, a once-in-a-generation project to create a renewed theatre venue that honours the building's heritage while looking confidently to the future. Completing the first phase of the redevelopment involved refurbishing the main auditorium and improving audience experience and backstage facilities. Plans for the second phase include building a 200-seat roof-top studio theatre - a versatile space to programme new and ambitious work, support emerging theatre-makers, reimagine its connection with audiences, artists and the community, and set in motion a bold new vision for the arts in Cambridge.

To accompany the unveiling, The Arts Theatre Cambridge has produced a series of exclusive behind-the-scenes films, including a 17-minute 'Meet the Makers' interview with Tom Piper and Chris Clark, and a time-lapse film documenting the transformation of the safety curtain from its original state to the completed mural. The videos offer audiences a unique insight into the creative process behind the commission and are available to view on The Arts Theatre Cambridge's YouTube channel and website.

Visitors can see the new safety curtain before performances from Tuesday 18th August.

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