The Almeida Theatre Launches Almeida Makers, A New Artist Support Programme

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Associate Director Justina Kehinde is the first artist announced as part of Almeida Makers, a new programme which will support eight early and mid-career directors and designers each year.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, “Almeida Makers reaffirms the Almeida’s commitment to supporting artists at the critical early stages of their careers. This new programme will sit at the heart of our artistic work. Every Almeida production will provide a paid opportunity for an early or mid-career director or designer to learn from the world’s best artists. Vitally, we will ensure these artists also have ongoing access to the Almeida for mentoring, community, and opportunities to showcase their own work. Ultimately, we want to see our Almeida Makers continue to develop their craft and return to the Almeida to lead work on our stage.”

“We are delighted to launch Almeida Makers alongside Cat on a Hot Tin Roof directed by the Almeida’s Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall this winter. Rebecca has first-hand experience of the impact of these opportunities, having come through the Almeida’s Resident Director scheme, and is passionate about working with early career artists.”

“We are immensely grateful to Jerwood Foundation for their generous support of Almeida Makers, which builds on their prolific work supporting artists of all disciplines across the sector.”

Executive Director and Trustee Jerwood Foundation Lara Wardle said, “I am delighted that Jerwood Foundation is supporting the Almeida Theatre, where nurturing outstanding emerging talent is inherent in their practice and ethos, and this two-year grant for Almeida Makers underlines Jerwood’s ongoing commitment to support excellence in the arts in the UK.”

