The Agency at Kiln Theatre Announces HOPE IN ACTION – A Virtual Event Sharing Projects Created By Young People Of Brent

Kiln Theatre today announce Hope in Action, a series of virtual events marking the end of The Agency scheme and launching the four new projects imagined and realised by young people of Brent. The Agency: Triple Bill will launch Sancia's Podcast, Consent First, and Film4Thought on 17 March, with Living Histories launched on 19 March. The series concludes on 20 March with The Agency: Recovering Hope, a workshop for young people living, working and studying in Brent, hosted by Amber Anderson, Marco Campbell, Dan Glass and Fizza Syed. All events are free and will be held online, to sign up please visit kilntheatre.com/the-agency.

The Agency is a Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture scheme to support young Brent based entrepreneurs between 15-25 years old to develop ideas for social change in their area. Chosen by an expert panel, the four successful projects were awarded £2000 each for development. London Borough of Culture is a Mayor of London initiative designed to put culture at the heart of local communities.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said today, "Creativity is part of London's DNA. Every young Londoner must be able to participate and create change in their communities. It's great to see Brent's London Borough of Culture legacy in action: local young people creating their own zines, podcasts, and more, with the help of the award-winning Kiln Theatre."

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, also commented, "Being able to continue the agency project, whilst the whole country shut down has been a testament to the resilience, passion and determination of the young people of Brent. Their projects have influenced us as an organisation and given us much-needed optimism in these dark times. It has demonstrated to us how positive the future could look like, if more young people were given the resources and tools to incite change and transformation of our society."

Kiln Theatre's Head of Creative Engagement, Jenny Batt added, "The Agents have shown an inspirational level of commitment to community and creativity. Through all the challenges of this last year they consistently progressed their social change projects, adapting to many changes and obstacles along the way. They have realised their amazing visions; we are so proud to share their achievements and we cannot wait to see what their next successes are on their journey."

Gemma Rowan who has been leading the Agency programme also said, "The last year has been full of unprecedented challenges for everyone. The young entrepreneurs we work with reflect the exceptional creativity and energy that exists in Brent, 2020's London Borough of Culture. They are making change and creating hope at a time when it is most needed."