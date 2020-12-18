West End Production Of WHITE CHRISTMAS To Embark On A New UK Tour

After sold out performances in London's West End in 2019, the producers of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS are delighted to announce the production will embark on a UK tour, opening on 28 October 2021 at New Victoria Theatre, Woking before visiting Bristol, Canterbury, Manchester, Plymouth and Edinburgh. Casting to be announced soon.

This production originally opened at Curve in Leicester in 2018 and transferred to the West End in 2019 where it enjoyed a successful run at the Dominion Theatre delighting audiences and critics alike.

A timeless romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, WHITE CHRISTMAS features the classic songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters" and the most famous festive song of all... "White Christmas".

WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's) and Choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Kevin McCollum with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve and Carlos Candal.

Tour Dates:

Thursday 28 - Saturday 30 October 2021

NEW VICTORIA WOKING

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Monday 1 - Saturday 6 November 2021

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

Wednesday 10 - Saturday 20 November 2021

CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE

https://marlowetheatre.com/

Monday 22 November - Saturday 4 December 2021

MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 December 2021

PLYMOUTH THEATRE ROYAL

www.theatreroyal.com

Tuesday 14 December 2021 - Sunday 2 January 2022

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/