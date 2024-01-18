Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship

The late Artistic Director passed away in August 2023. 

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 2 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 3 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 4 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship

Following a celebration of Abdul Shayek's life and career at the National's Olivier Theatre today, Tara Theatre has announced the Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship in honour of the late Artistic Director, who passed away in August 2023. 

The fellowship is designed to address the underrepresentation of practitioners from global majority and lower socio-economic backgrounds in UK theatre, something Abdul fought for throughout his career. As a working-class theatre director of Bangladeshi heritage, Abdul was passionate about equality of access in the arts and supporting the next generation of theatre-makers and artistic leaders. 

The fellowship will provide an industry-led training and development programme, equipping two mid-career directors per year with the experience and skills they need to take on leadership positions in theatres. It is designed to create a network of industry partners working together to further diversity in artistic leadership. 

The programme will offer Associate Director salaried placements at producing theatres, ongoing support, advice and development from Tara Theatre, a comprehensive programme of masterclasses, ongoing mentorship from industry leaders and a fully funded and resourced production for each recipient. The programme will run in two-year cycles with an initial intake of two directors.

Principal partners for the Fellowship include Arts Council England and The Space. 

For more information, and to make a contribution please follow this link taratheatre.com/whats-on/silence-at-tara-theatre/%20 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Parr Hall Pantos Numbers Up By 30% After Panto Photo
Parr Hall Panto's Numbers Up By 30% After Panto

Warrington's Parr Hall is celebrating a bumper year for its ever popular panto with an increase in audiences and ticket sales by around 30% compared to 2023.

2
Craig Revel Horwood Will Lead PETER PAN Panto at Milton Keynes Photo
Craig Revel Horwood Will Lead PETER PAN Panto at Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Theatre have announced that TV judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood will lead this year’s panto as the dastardly Captain Hook in the strictly sensational pantomime adventure Peter Pan from 6 Dec 2024 to 5 Jan 2025.

3
THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term

Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime Aladdin, Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with the first of four pantomimes in 2024.

4
Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship Photo
Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship

Following a celebration of Abdul Shayek's life and career at the National's Olivier Theatre today, Tara Theatre has announced the Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship in honour of the late Artistic Director, who passed away in August 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Craig Revel Horwood Will Lead PETER PAN Panto at Milton KeynesCraig Revel Horwood Will Lead PETER PAN Panto at Milton Keynes
THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half TermTHE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal This Half Term
Tara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors FellowshipTara Theatre Launches The Abdul Shayek Directors Fellowship
Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed!Ash Hunter Will Lead MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse; Full Cast Revealed!

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Cast (2/01-2/02)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Gorleston Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
MAST Mayflower Studios (1/29-1/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You