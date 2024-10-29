Tamara Ingram Appointed Chair Of The Almeida Theatre Board Of Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Almeida Theatre announced that Tamara Ingram will succeed Luke Johnson as Chair of the Board of Trustees this December.

Tamara Ingram has had an extensive career in the creative industries within advertising, marketing and digital communication. She was the Global Chair of Wunderman Thompson until the end of 2020 and prior to that held various leadership roles at WPP plc, including Global Chief Executive Officer of J. Walter Thompson, and Chair and CEO of UK Advertising Group, Grey. Prior to joining WPP plc, she was CEO of McCann Worldgroup and Saatchi & Saatchi in London.

She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Group plc and Chair of their ESG Committee. She is Chair of health charity, Asthma + Lung UK and The 10 Group. She is also a Non-Executive Director at Intertek Group plc, Reckitt and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. She was previously Chair of the fundraising committee for the Royal Court, a Trustee on the Almeida Theatre Board and a Non-Executive Director of Sage Group plc and Serco Group plc. She was awarded an OBE for her contribution to tourism as Chair of Visit London in 2012.

Luke Johnson has served as Chair for the full term of eight years since 2016. Ingram joins current Trustees John Armah, Kamini Banga, Jonathan Church CBE, Manisha Ferdinand, Sian Hansen, Dorothy Henderson, Sarisha Kumar and Rachel Parr.

Tamara Ingram said, “I’ve been a loyal audience member at the Almeida for many years, so I’m honoured and excited to be taking over as Chair of such an extraordinary theatre with an amazing track record, great heritage, and the most talented team. Thank you to Luke for leading the Board over the past eight years and for handing over the reins to an organisation in good order.”

Outgoing Chair of the Board Luke Johnson said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the Almeida for the past eight years. I believe it has been the most successful London producing theatre during that time, thanks to the outstanding work staged by the fabulous team led by Rupert Goold. I’m pleased to hand over the reins to Tamara, my successor as Chair, who has a first-class track record in media and consumer organisations. She inherits a theatre in great shape: I am confident she will be a strong steward of a precious theatrical asset.”

The recruitment for the position of Chair was led in partnership with Nurole.

Comments