Tafelmusik And Soprano Karina Gauvin Will Tour the UK And Belgium

For the first time since 2006, Canada's globetrotting baroque orchestra returns to the UK for its Love & Betrayal Tour. The superb Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin joins Tafelmusik led by Music Director Elisa Citterio in an expertly crafted program contrasting ardent seduction with furious defiance.



The Love & Betrayal Tour begins November 20 at The Anvil, Basingstoke before passing through St George's, Bristol (November 21) on its way to the Concertgebouw in Bruges (November 22). Returning to London, Tafelmusik performs the tour's final concert at Milton Court Concert Hall, Barbican Centre, on November 24.



Recognized especially for her work in baroque repertoire, Karina Gauvin is a frequent collaborator with Tafelmusik. For the Love & Betrayal Tour, Gauvin enacts a wide range of emotions, from the seductive passion of Handel's "V'adoro, pupille" from Giulio Cesare to the fiery passion of Rinaldo's "Furie terribili." The program is complemented with less familiar arias from Vivaldi's Farnace and Ercole su'l Termodonte and finishes with the defiant "Scherza in mar" from Handel's Lotario.



Interspersed between Gauvin's arias, the musicians of Tafelmusik emulate her passions with dramatic instrumental interludes including two works by Vivaldi that are also featured on Citterio's first recording with Tafelmusik, Vivaldi con amore. Citterio's solo violin takes centre stage in Locatelli's striking Concerto in E-flat Major, "Il Pianto d'Arianna," one of the first pieces Citterio brought with her to Tafelmusik.



"The Love & Betrayal program gives us everything from passionate vocal pyrotechnics to touching lyricism, but at its core it unites baroque voices and instruments in the heights of emotion. Each day, I am astonished by the sheer joy and enthusiasm Tafelmusik players have on stage, and I am thrilled to collaborate with Karina Gauvin on my first European tour with the ensemble," said Citterio.



Tafelmusik maintains a rigorous schedule of touring engagements, spending an average of five to eight weeks on the road each season. To date, the orchestra has visited more than 350 cities in 32 different countries.



This tour has been made possible through generous grants provided by the Canada Council for the Arts.

Love & Betrayal Tour Itinerary

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra with guest soloist, soprano Karina Gauvin

Elisa Citterio, director

Wednesday 20 November, 7:45pm

The Anvil, Basingstoke, UK

Thursday 21 November, 7:30pm

St. George's, Bristol, UK

Saturday 22 November, 8:00pm

Concertgebouw, Bruges, Belgium

Sunday 24 November, 7:00pm

Milton Court Concert Hall, Barbican Centre, London, UK

Program:

Handel Concerto grosso in B-flat Major, op. 3, no. 2

Handel Aria "V'adoro, pupille" from Giulio Cesare

Vivaldi Sinfonia to Ottone in villa

Vivaldi Aria "Quell'usignolo che innamorato" from Farnace

Vivaldi Aria "Amato ben" from Ercole su'l Termodonte

Vivaldi Concerto for 2 oboes & 2 violins in C Major, RV 534

Locatelli Concerto in E-flat Major, op. 7, no. 6 "Il Pianto d'Arianna"

Handel Overture to Agrippina

Handel Aria "Non ho cor che per amarti" from Agrippina

Handel Aria "Ah, mio cor" from Alcina

Handel Overture to Rinaldo

Handel Aria "Furie terribili" from Rinaldo

Handel Aria "Scherza in mar" from Lotario



Website: tafelmusik.org







