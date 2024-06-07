TWEEDY'S MASSIVE CIRCUS Comes to London as Part of the Underbelly Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Underbelly has announced that the comedy legend, and beloved clown Tweedy is extending his first ever solo show, Tweedy’s Massive Circus due to demand. Following his debut solo show around the UK, Tweedy will head to London from 19th July to 27th July as part of Underbelly Festival taking over Cavendish Square. Tickets are on sale now and are available from Tweedysmassivecircus.com

London, you are invited to join Tweedy for his very own MASSIVE circus. Well kind of. Unfortunately, the tent has shrunk and Tweedy hasn’t a clue. The much-loved star of Giffords Circus for over 15 years is taking some time out to start his own circus show with his friends in their own ‘tiny tent’. What could possibly go wrong?

After starting at the grounds of the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon last month, the critically acclaimed show opens tonight in Salisbury. Tweedy will then head to Henley on Thames before Cheltenham, where shows are already selling out and finally 9 dates in London before taking his massive (it’s tiny!) circus to the Edinburgh before the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Tweedy is truly taking the UK by storm, blowing audiences away bringing unique and awe-inspiring fun for all the family, this circus is truly intergenerational delighting and inspiring people of all ages from 3 to 103.

Tweedy has performed at Giffords Circus for more than fifteen years, bringing new comic routines and skills to the show each year and now it’s time for Tweedy to delight audiences with his very own show. He possesses exceptional expertise in traditional circus abilities, coupled with his skills playing multiple musical instruments. In January 2023, Tweedy was named in the King’s New Year Honours List for his services to Circus and local community, he was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal).

Tweedy said today: “I’m very excited to be bringing my show Tweedy’s Massive Circus to the centre on London. See it before we head on off to The Fringe.”

Tweedy’s Massive Circus is directed by John Nicholson, with beautiful traditional circus melodies from James Keay. Tweedy will be joined by Sam Goodburn who presents the world premiere of a brand new act – a tight wire walk without a tight wire! Reuben Greeph, Loren O’Dair complete the cast who will be getting themselves into trouble at the shrunken little big top around the UK this summer.

Tweedy is a contemporary vaudeville style clown who performs in theatre, circuses as well as TV and film. Well-known for his role in Cheltenham’s pantomime, Tweedy's unique style evokes a whimsical, yet natural comic character.

Having once described circus performing as something he was ‘born to do’ this show promises to bring Tweedy’s signature delight to audiences all over the country.

