Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage, as the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, makes its debut as a brand-new musical show.

Premiering at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, there are currently a host of further dates confirmed at 43 venues across the UK, with more still to come! The latest info can be found at www.monsterinyourshow.com

A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!

Tom Fletcher said, “I’m so excited to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage! The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets. Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and ‘There’s a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss). A keen advocate of children’s literacy and the accessibility of story books, she is thrilled to be part of the creative team introducing this debut show to fans of Tom’s book series. The show has design by Laura McEwen (Oh, No George!, The Singing Mermaid and Twirlywoos Live) and puppets created by Keith Frederick (Twirlywoos, Jack V Giant, Dog’s Don’t Do Ballet).

New music will be composed by Tom Fletcher and Barry Bignold.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson who adapted Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus and the YouTube phenomena Little Baby Bum for the stage. Other UK theatre credits include the current tours of Milkshake Monkey’s Musical and Fireman Sam Saves The Circus. Puppet direction is by Roman Stefanski, associate director at Polka Theatre (Sarah & Duck and Twirlywoos).

The Who's in Your Book? picture-book series by Tom Fletcher and Greg Abbot is published by Puffin.

There’s a Monster in Your Show is produced on stage by Millennium Entertainment International.

Tour Dates

Oct-23

12 & 13 October Watford Palace Theatre

15, 16 & 17 October King's Lynn Corn Exchange

18 & 19 October Mansfield Palace

21 October Gwyn Hall, Neath

22 October Newport Riverfront

23 & 24 October Hall for Cornwall ON SALE SOON

26 October The Beacon (Wantage Literary Fest)

27 October South Hill Park Arts Centre ON SALE SOON

28 & 29 October Bedford Quarry Theatre

30 October Theatre Royal Wakefield

Nov-23

1 November The Met, Abertillery

2 November Milford Haven Torch Theatre

3 November Taunton Brewhouse

4 & 5 November Theatre Royal Winchester

7 November Royal Spa Centre Leamington Spa

8 & 9 November Eric Morecambe Centre

11 & 12 November Dorking Halls

13 November Radlett Centre

16 November Middleton Arena ON SALE SOON

17 November Atkinson Southport

19 November Sunderland Fire Station ON SALE SOON

20 November Alnwick Playhouse ON SALE SOON

23 November Halesowen Town Hall

24 & 25 November Swansea Grand

26 November Spalding South Holland Centre

28 & 29 November Stamford Arts Centre

Dec-23

11-23 December Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

28 December – 7 January Artsdepot, London

Apr-24

2-5 April Corn Exchange Newbury ON SALE SOON

6 & 7 April Birmingham Town Hall ON SALE SOON

13 & 14 April Lincoln Arts Centre

18 & 19 April Norwich Playhouse ON SALE SOON

20 & 21 April Marina Lowestoft

23 & 24 April Trinity Theatre Tunbridge Wells

26-28 April Southampton MAST ON SALE SOON

30 April-1 May Swan Theatre Worcester

May-24

3 & 4 May Tamworth Assembly Rooms

5 & 6 May Chelmsford Theatre

7 & 8 May Grove Theatre Dunstable

11 & 12 May Derby Theatre

14 & 15 May Tyne Theatre & Opera House

17-19 May Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford ON SALE SOON

22 & 23 May Canterbury Gulbenkian ON SALE SOON

25 & 26 May Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

28 May – 1 June Liverpool Playhouse