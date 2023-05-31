Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Premiering at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, there are currently a host of further dates confirmed at 43 venues across the UK.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 2 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 3 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage, as the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, makes its debut as a brand-new musical show.

Premiering at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, there are currently a host of further dates confirmed at 43 venues across the UK, with more still to come! The latest info can be found at www.monsterinyourshow.com

A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!

Tom Fletcher said, “I’m so excited to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage! The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets. Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and ‘There’s a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. 

There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss). A keen advocate of children’s literacy and the accessibility of story books, she is thrilled to be part of the creative team introducing this debut show to fans of Tom’s book series.  The show has design by Laura McEwen (Oh, No George!, The Singing Mermaid and Twirlywoos Live) and puppets created by Keith Frederick (Twirlywoos, Jack V Giant, Dog’s Don’t Do Ballet).

New music will be composed by Tom Fletcher and Barry Bignold.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson who adapted Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus and the YouTube phenomena Little Baby Bum for the stage. Other UK theatre credits include the current tours of Milkshake Monkey’s Musical and Fireman Sam Saves The Circus. Puppet direction is by Roman Stefanski, associate director at Polka Theatre (Sarah & Duck and Twirlywoos).

The Who's in Your Book? picture-book series by Tom Fletcher and Greg Abbot is published by Puffin.

There’s a Monster in Your Show is produced on stage by Millennium Entertainment International.

 Tour Dates 

Oct-23

12 & 13 October              Watford Palace Theatre

15, 16 & 17 October        King's Lynn Corn Exchange

18 & 19 October              Mansfield Palace

21 October                       Gwyn Hall, Neath

22 October                      Newport Riverfront

23 & 24 October            Hall for Cornwall  ON SALE SOON

26 October                      The Beacon (Wantage Literary Fest)

27 October                      South Hill Park Arts Centre  ON SALE SOON

28 & 29 October            Bedford Quarry Theatre 

30 October                      Theatre Royal Wakefield

Nov-23                            

1 November                    The Met, Abertillery

2 November                   Milford Haven Torch Theatre 

3 November                   Taunton Brewhouse

4 & 5 November           Theatre Royal Winchester 

7 November                    Royal Spa Centre Leamington Spa 

8 & 9 November           Eric Morecambe Centre

11 & 12 November          Dorking Halls

13 November                  Radlett Centre

16 November                  Middleton Arena  ON SALE SOON

17 November                  Atkinson Southport

19 November                  Sunderland Fire Station  ON SALE SOON

20 November                 Alnwick Playhouse  ON SALE SOON

23 November                 Halesowen Town Hall 

24 & 25 November      Swansea Grand

26 November                 Spalding South Holland Centre

28 & 29 November      Stamford Arts Centre

Dec-23                            

11-23 December            Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

28 December – 7 January      Artsdepot, London

Apr-24                         

2-5 April                      Corn Exchange Newbury  ON SALE SOON

6 & 7 April                    Birmingham Town Hall ON SALE SOON

13 & 14 April                 Lincoln Arts Centre

18 & 19 April                 Norwich Playhouse  ON SALE SOON

20 & 21 April                Marina Lowestoft

23 & 24 April                Trinity Theatre Tunbridge Wells 

26-28 April                  Southampton MAST  ON SALE SOON

30 April-1 May            Swan Theatre Worcester

May-24                          

3 & 4 May                   Tamworth Assembly Rooms

5 & 6 May                   Chelmsford Theatre

7 & 8 May                    Grove Theatre Dunstable

11 & 12 May                  Derby Theatre

14 & 15 May                  Tyne Theatre & Opera House

17-19 May                    Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford  ON SALE SOON

22 & 23 May                Canterbury Gulbenkian  ON SALE SOON

25 & 26 May               Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

28 May – 1 June          Liverpool Playhouse

 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp Photo
The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp

As the Wise Children company, led by Artistic Director Emma Rice, settle into their new space The Lucky Chance, they today announce applications are now open for the return of their annual Summer Camp – a weeklong open call course for performers aged 18+.

Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July Photo
Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July

Birmingham dance and culinary talents will unite for a fundraising event on Tuesday 11th July 2023 as Elmhurst Ballet School presents its Centenary Summer Ball, and Birmingham-born Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell curates the evening's menu. 

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Photo
Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Overture

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency today announce the launch of their brand-new musical theatre development scheme, Overture.

SWIM Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
SWIM Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.


More Hot Stories For You

The Revel Puck Circus Wow Their Way To Walthamstow! L Leyton Jubilee Park L, 13th - 29th July 2023The Revel Puck Circus Wow Their Way To Walthamstow! L Leyton Jubilee Park L, 13th - 29th July 2023
The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer CampThe School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp
Certain Blacks Return to the Royal Docks With the Ensemble FestivalCertain Blacks Return to the Royal Docks With the Ensemble Festival
London Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANALondon Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANA

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You