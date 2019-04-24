THE WORST WITCH Flies Into Birmingham Hippodrome

Packed with cauldrons full of original songs, magic and mayhem, The Worst Witch flies on to the Birmingham Hippodrome stage for the first time from Wed 22 - Sun 26 May.

This new story, adapted for the stage from Jill Murphy's original books by Emma Reeves (who won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Children's TV Programme and 2017 British Screenwriters Award for Best Children's Programme for the televised version of The Worst Witch) tells the story of an ordinary girl who finds herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches.

Accident-prone Mildred Hubble and her fellow pupils leave a trail of mayhem behind them as they find themselves at the centre of a battle that's being fought for their future.

Jill Murphy's The Worst Witch stories have sold more than five million copies and been made into films and TV series by HBO, ITV and CBBC. There are now eight Worst Witch titles. The Worst Witch was made into a television series for ITV in the early 1990s and there is currently a major television series with CBBC.

The Worst Witch is directed by Theresa Heskins (2017 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People) and designed by Simon Daw, with music by Luke Potter.

Jill Murphy said: "My first trip to the theatre aged four, opened up a magical world - so real to me, that I had to be restrained from climbing onstage to help the children in peril! My mum was quite cross with me, but I never wanted the show to end and sang the songs loudly all the way home on the bus. Imagine how proud I feel, all these years later, seeing my own Mildred Hubble on stage with all the characters from Miss Cackle's Academy. I still feel thrilled to bits when I go to the theatre and The Worst Witch is a magical production."

Emma Reeves added: "We've created a brand new story as well as revisiting moments from the books. Jealous Ethel Hallow is out to spoil Mildred's fun, and Miss Hardbroom is opposed to all fun in general. But, without giving too much away, Mildred faces a greater danger than she ever imagined as an old enemy returns, with a plan for revenge that could threaten not just the Academy, but the whole world..."

Theresa Heskins says: "We've seen the start of a rebalancing of power within our society and it feels like an important time to be creating a play about young women who are learning, collectively and individually, to use their power; and the danger if they decide to use it not for good but for ill."

The Worst Witch comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Wed 22 - Sun 26 May. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You