THE UPSETTERS Announce DISMISSED Coming To Soho May 2023

THE UPSETTERS are dedicated to creating opportunities and space for artists across theatre from racialised and marginalised backgrounds. 

Mar. 30, 2023  

THE UPSETTERS announce their first full-length production, DISMISSED: the debut play by Daniel Rusteau, directed by Nikhil Vyas, coming to Soho Theatre from Tuesday 16 May - Saturday 3 June.

DISMISSED is a hard-hitting but witty show set in one of the lowest ranked secondary schools in London. When a student brings a hunting knife to school, idealistic young teacher Ashley and the bureaucratic headteacher clash over how to handle it. Susan is ready for instant expulsion, while Ashley is determined to save him from the damage it would do to his life. She finds herself fighting against a problematic system, apprehensive colleagues, and intimidating and unforgiving parents.

This is a grounded and propulsive play which shines a light on classism and racism in the state education system, raising questions about masculinity, punishment, and the parenting of young Black men. THE UPSETTERS goal is to challenge systematic and systemic oppression in all their work, and Daniel Rusteau's play is a bold debut for both writer and company - theatre with something to say.

DISMISSED first began life as a single scene in a new writing scratch night produced by THE UPSETTERS in 2019 for work that was written, directed and performed by artists of colour. The show is written by the Tony Craze Award shortlisted playwright Daniel Rusteau and directed by Nikhil Vyas (My Life as a Cowboy, Progress).

Creative Team:
Writer - Daniel Rusteau
Director - Nikhil Vyas
Set and Costume Design - Amanda Ramasawmy
Sound Design - Mwen
Marketing Consultant - Holly Adomah-Thompson
Producer - Marcus Bernard

Soho Upstairs - Soho Theatre
Tuesday 16 May - Saturday 3 June (not Sundays)
19:00 / 15:00
Click Here

Run Time
75 mins

Age Restriction
14+

Content Warnings
Themes of racism, violence and grief.
Foul language, swearing.

THE UPSETTERS make theatre written, directed and performed by artists of colour. An anti-racist theatre company which seeks to create opportunities for racialised and marginalised artists while challenging the systems of oppression we live in.

Theatre is and should be a reflection of society. We live in a racist society built upon the exploitation of racialised people and much of theatre reflects that. THE UPSETTERS wants to help challenge this by creating new opportunities for those from racialised, marginalised and underrepresented heritages, cultures and backgrounds.

We want to help transform the industry into a more just and equitable place.

About Soho Theatre

SOHO THEATRE is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Opened in 2000, bang in the creative heart of London, it is one of the country's busiest venues with a buzzing bar and a year-round festival programme with a queer, punk, counter-culture flavour. Work extends far beyond its home with a UK and international touring programme and connections; presenting shows and scouting talent at Edinburgh Festival Fringe plus close links with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Soho Theatre is UK's leading presenter of Indian comedians from the burgeoning scene there and have partnerships and a Soho Theatre Comedy Producer based in Mumbai.

Soho Theatre is working towards the opening of an exciting new second venue, Soho Theatre Walthamstow. A culmination of many years of Soho's work, in collaboration with a grassroots local campaign, to save a glorious, 1930's art deco venue with an incredible heritage reinvented as a 1,000-capacity venue for world-class comedy, panto, performance and participation - a 'local theatre with a national profile'.




