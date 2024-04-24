HER GREEN HEIL Comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe hit Her Green Hell is coming to Theatre Royal Plymouth this May. This breathtaking and harrowing tale reimagines the remarkable true story of plane crash survivor Juliane Koepcke. At 17 years old, Juliane finds herself hurtling 10,000 feet through the air as her flight across Peru literally collapses around her. This is the incredible story of her survival deep within the Peruvian rainforest.

In a spectacle of physical theatre and vivid storytelling, TheatreGoose bring to life Juliane’s fight to survive in this harsh landscape, all while coping with the trauma of surviving a plane crash. Completely alone, and hopelessly lost, Juliane must fight her way through the rainforest to try and reach help. But fortunately, Juliane is the daughter of Amazon zoologists, and knows what to do.

From writer Emma Howlett, Artistic Director of TheatreGoose, Her Green Hell is an absorbing and heartstopping production based on Juliane Koepcke, a teenager who survived a plane crash in the Peruvian rainforest in 1971. Using a minimal set of airplane seats, immersive sound design, and striking lighting, one lone actress pulls the audience into her gripping journey. Her Green Hell is an odyssey of gritty determination, inner strength, and hope against all odds.

TheatreGoose spirits the audience away to the depths of the Amazonian jungle, from Juliane’s vividly imagined flight to her epic voyage through the trees and rivers, as the line between reality and the all-consuming rainforest begin to blur. Juliane must make her way through the Amazon to try and reach help, grappling with her shock and distress, physical injuries, and the plants and animals that could mean the difference between life and death.

First debuting at VAULT Festival, Her Green Hell transferred to Summerhall for the Edinburgh Fringe 2023, where it was longlisted for the BBC Popcorn New Writing Award. It was also nominated for two Offies awards.