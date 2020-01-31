THE SLIGHTLY ANNOYING ELEPHANT Stomps into Coventry

This February, Coventry will be getting an unexpected visit from someone big and blue and bossy when The Slightly Annoying Elephant stomps into town.

Headed to the Belgrade Theatre from 25-27 Feb as part of a UK tour, internationally acclaimed puppetry company Little Angel Theatre present a hilarious adaptation of the best-selling book, written by David Walliams and illustrated by Tony Ross.

Perfect for kids aged 3-8, the show tells the story of a boy called Sam, who gets a BIG surprise when a tired, hungry elephant shows up on his doorstep. It turns out that Sam got much more than he bargained for when he adopted an elephant at the zoo, not realising that it would actually come to live with him - silly boy!

Now, he'll need to figure out how to feed, house and entertain an elephant with a passion for antiques and a penchant for cycling - but how exactly is he going to manage it?

Packed full of music, magic and laughter, each 50-minute performance ends with a chance to meet and greet the puppets, making it an ideal introduction to live theatre for your little ones.

For more than 50 years, Little Angel Theatre has been building a reputation for producing high-quality shows for family audiences. It is one of just three building-based puppet theatres in England, recognised nationally and internationally as a leader in the artform.

Adapted and directed by Samantha Lane, the show is performed by Alex Bloomer and Heidi Goldsmith, and features puppet design by Maia Kirkman-Richards, who also directs the show on tour. Set and costumes are by Ingrid Hu, music and lyrics are by Thomas Gray and lighting is by Joshua Gadsby. The stage manager is Adam Lovelock.

The play is based on the original book The Slightly Annoying Elephant written by David Walliams, illustrated by Tony Ross and licensed by HarperCollins Children's Books.

The Slightly Annoying Elephant shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 25 until Thursday 27 February. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You