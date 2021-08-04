THE RUGGEDS Will Be Performed at Peacock Theatre in September

Celebrating the most innovative and inspirational artists working in hip hop today, Breakin' Convention Presents breaking world champions The Ruggeds from Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 September. The company, from Eindhoven in the Netherlands, bring their explosive tricks to the Peacock Theatre with the UK premiere of Between Us. The work was originally set to be presented in July 2020, before the world transcended into lockdown.

Holding more than 50 international breaking titles as solo and crew, childhood best friends The Ruggeds have been making noise in the breaking scene for over 15 years, travelling the world for performance and battling. Highly skilled, athletic and known for their pursuit of new and unusual moves, they epitomise the spirit and energy of breaking. Through becoming their own kind of family formed by trust and shared experiences, their second work Between Us invites audiences into their home to discover what makes them tick. Comprising technical solos, duets and contagiously energetic group work, the ties that bind the risk-taking crew together are unravelled.

The Ruggeds made its Breakin' Convention debut in 2015 with Adrenaline, touring the USA before UK and Luxembourg. From featuring as contestants on NBC's World of Dance Season 2 to performing alongside Justin Bieber in his world-famous music video of Where Are U Now, their unique dynamism has won the worldwide recognition providing them with opportunities to collaborate with world-famous stars including Madonna and Rita Ora. With an impressive list of breaking accolades, company members and b-boys Lee, Stepper, Tawfiq, Zoopreme and Lagaet are preparing for the Olympic Games in 2024.

Breakin' Convention's alternative performance platform Breakin' Convention Presents has been presenting feature-length works since 2018. Best known for its flagship annual festival, the Breakin' Convention year-round programme aims to grow the UK's development of hip hop theatre. It encompasses professional development initiatives such as Back to the Lab, a two-week training and mentorship initiative leading to performance; and a broad education programme.

Breakin' Convention Presents

The Ruggeds: Between Us

Peacock Theatre, WC2A 2HT

Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 September 2021

Tickets: £18 - £40

Ticket Office: www.sadlerswells.com