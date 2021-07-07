THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Be Performed at Central Milton Keynes in August

Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to town next month!



Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba (Curtains / Grease) will star as Brad Majors in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Back by huge popular demand, the legendary musical will 'Time Warp' its way Milton Keynes Theatre on Monday 2 August.

Ore Oduba said: "I can't wait to join the cast of the Rocky Horror Show. Like everybody, I've missed the stage so much and Rocky really is the perfect show to welcome audiences back to theatres. It's such an iconic musical with songs that everyone knows, so I'm sure the Rocky fans will be desperate to do the Time Warp again! I'm so excited to get started and tour the country with our production... just got to remember to pack my stockings!!"

Joining Ore and returning to the cast of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank is Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys / Legally Blonde), alongside Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) as The Narrator. They will be joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia / Chicago) as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys / Jesus Christ Superstar) will once again reprise his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1350 performances around the world, with Lauren Ingram (Beauty and the Beast / My Fair Lady) as Columbia. Callum Evans (Grease / Miss Saigon) will be take on the role of Rocky, with Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors / Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Eddie & Dr Scott.

Joining the cast as Phantoms are Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical / Man of La Mancha), Jordan Fox (Kinky Boots / Hairspray) and Rachel Grundy (Starlight Express / Peter Pan), with Danny Knott (Saturday Night Fever / A Midsummer Nights' Dream) as Male Swing.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for over 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp" - this is perfect show to help people forget the doom and gloom of recent months.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Tickets and Information: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes*